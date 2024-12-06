December means the year is quickly coming to a close — but not before Christmas, the most festive day of all.

Whether or not you celebrate the holiday, Christmastime marks a brief period where “ice princess” glitter eye moments and ruby red lips reign. For the nail-loving girlies of the world, the holiday also serves as the ultimate excuse to rock a “more is more” manicure that sparkles like an ornament-filled tree.

“Sparkly French manicures will be a go-to look we will see a lot more of during the winter months,” Deborah Lippmann, manicurist and brand founder, previously told Bustle of the biggest nail art trends for winter 2025. In other words: bring on the shimmering metallic polish and glitzy rhinestones.

If glitter isn’t your M.O., you can opt for a mirror-like finish instead. “It’s no secret that chrome nails have taken the world by storm — I don’t expect it to slow down anytime soon,” Lippmann said. For the holiday season in particular, chromatic shades of winter white, jewel-toned red, emerald green, and dark purple are perfect choices.

In need of some inspo ahead of your next nail appointment? Here, find 12 festive nail art designs for Christmas 2024.

1 Diamond-Studded Tips @brushedbyb_ Immediately elevate a pretty set of pale pink “bubble bath” nails with diamond-like rhinestone studs adorning each tip.

2 Icy White Chrome @affordableretailtherapy If winter white polish is your go-to for the holiday season, try topping your signature look with a pearly chrome finish for the ultimate it girl mani.

3 Jewel-Toned Gemini Nails @lightslacquer This jewel-toned ruby red and emerald green “gemini” manicure is an ideal design if you’re feeling extra festive this Christmas season.

4 Pink Coquette Christmas Art @gsbeautybase If you’re not into red and green nail polish, try a sweet coquettecore manicure with pale pink hues and adorable motifs like gingerbread cookies and candy canes.

5 Red Chrome French Tips @jelonails_ Give your classy red-tipped French manicure a cool girl upgrade by adding a chromatic finish on top. Hello, glazed holiday nails.

6 Minimalistic Ribbon Detail @amberjhnails If you seldom stray from classic, white-tipped Frenchies, try adding a gift ribbon detail on a single nail for a touch of holiday cheer.

7 3D Cozy Sweater Texture @beautyby.ym It’s officially the coziest time of year — and these 3D tips embody the vibes with the comforting texture of a luxe cable-knit sweater.

8 Monochromatic Sparkling Green Tips @avrnailswatches Take two different shades of emerald green lacquer to create this monochromatic, velvety-looking French set.

9 Candy Cane Rhinestone Frenchies @sansungnails Whether or not candy canes are your fave holiday treat, these peppermint-inspired bedazzled French nails are undeniably gorgeous.