On Feb. 18, the eccentric energy of Aquarius was officially replaced by the romance that is Pisces SZN, and the water sign will remain the star zodiac through March 20.

While Aquarians are beloved for their out-there, rebellious nature, Pisceans are very much associated with their endless creativity, ocean-deep capacity for emotion, and innate dreaminess.

It’s Officially Pisces Season

Pisces are a water sign depicted by two fish swimming in opposite directions, and they’re ruled by the ever-mystical planet of Neptune. The eldest — and because of it, wisest — sign in the zodiac, they are known to have psychic qualities, as well as a way of romanticizing life to the point of escapism.

A few famed Pisceans that embody the sign include Rihanna, Drew Barrymore, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, and Millie Bobby Brown, as well as the fictitious Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and the City (who is *technically* a Libra, but certainly has a lot of Pisces placements in her chart).

The Sign’s Manicure Aesthetic

Dream-filled Pisceans are most attracted to vibrant nail polish colors like aquatic blue, seafoam green, soft pastel pink, and pretty shades of amethyst-inspired purple.

As for nail art, mermaidcore motifs — like seashell designs and pearl adornments — are an obvious choice for the water sign, though a Pisces will also appreciate other trendy manicures like spiritual aura nails and eye-catching pearlescent finishes.

15 Pisces Nail Designs

Celebrate the dreamy creativity of Pisces season with these 15 manicure designs that beautifully embody the water sign.

1 Dreamy Purple Swirls @sansungnails This watercolor-like manicure design perfectly captures Pisceans ' artful essence with its deep purple, violet, and white nail polish hues.

2 Oyster-Inspired French Tips @badbrignails “Oyster nails” are a siren-esque combination of both marble and pearlescent nail art, making this French-style set perfect for Pisces season.

3 Ocean Blue Aura @brushedbyb_ Beloved by A-listers like Megan Fox, Halle Bailey, and Sydney Sweeney, aura nails are always a vibe — and this ocean blue take on the trend is fitting for the water sign.

4 Coquette Ribbon-Lined Tips @avrnailswatches For a more minimal manicure moment this Pisces season that still taps the sign’s dreamy vibe, create faux French tips with ultra-thin bows.

5 Marbled Amethyst @buddhasnails These pale purple marbled nails are inspired by amethyst crystals — which, ICYWW, are one of Pisceans’ birthstones.

6 3D Mermaidcore Mani @beautybysoppi Go full-on mermaidcore with a seafoam-hued, “more is more” manicure that features 3D seashell artwork, gilded starfish, pretty pearls, and plenty of shimmer.

7 Pisces Nail Tattoo @goglamourx If you — like Kendall Jenner — prefer to adorn your shorter nails with micro French tips, stamp on a Pisces symbol for a chic astrology-themed mani.

8 Textured Hearts @nailslpc.xo Pisces are known to be sweet-natured and compassionate, and these textured heart details atop pale pink French tip nails cutely mirror those special qualities.

9 Romantic Strawberries @a4ngelnails If you, like Pisces, are daydreaming of cottagecore picnics come spring, these coquette strawberry nails are an adorable way to hold you over till then.

10 Sweet Sirencore Seashell Tips @sansungnails Elevate your go-to traditional French tips with 3D-textured tips in a very Piscean color palette that mimics the look of seashells.

11 Cool Girl Accent Dots @anouknailedit Not so much of a nail art aficionado? Keep things low-key and cool with some neutral “mannequin nails,” adorned with a tiny blue dot on each tip.

12 Pearl-Encrusted Nails @phoebesummernails For a subtle mermaid-inspired mani that’s still elegant and classic, bedazzle every neutral-colored fingertip with different sizes of pearls.

13 Y2K Airbrushed Stars @a4ngelnails Pisceans are known to be all things dreamy and nostalgic, so they’d appreciate this set that features Y2K-esque airbrush-style art in the prettiest pastel polish shades.

14 Crisp White Hourglass Nails @ a4ngelnails Opt for something that turns tradition on its head this Pisces season with a set that shows off uniquely dreamy hourglass nail art.

15 Pretty Purple Chrome @glamm_bysamm You can’t go wrong with chrome, especially in a Pisces-approved shade of purple. Swipe on a mirrored finish for a trendy, head-turning set.

Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t. Bustle Daily Up Next Submit By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Subscribe to our newsletter > More like this