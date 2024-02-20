On Feb. 18, the eccentric energy of
Aquarius was officially replaced by the romance that is Pisces SZN, and the water sign will remain the star zodiac through March 20.
While Aquarians are beloved for their out-there, rebellious nature, Pisceans are very much associated with their endless creativity, ocean-deep capacity for emotion, and innate dreaminess.
It’s Officially Pisces Season
Pisces are a
water sign depicted by two fish swimming in opposite directions, and they’re ruled by the ever-mystical planet of Neptune. The eldest — and because of it, wisest — sign in the zodiac, they are known to have psychic qualities, as well as a way of romanticizing life to the point of escapism.
A few famed Pisceans that embody the sign include
Rihanna, Drew Barrymore, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, and Millie Bobby Brown, as well as the fictitious Carrie Bradshaw of (who is *technically* a Libra, but certainly has a lot of Pisces placements in her chart). Sex and the City The Sign’s Manicure Aesthetic
Dream-filled Pisceans are most attracted to vibrant nail polish colors like
aquatic blue, seafoam green, soft pastel pink, and pretty shades of amethyst-inspired purple.
As for nail art,
mermaidcore motifs — like seashell designs and pearl adornments — are an obvious choice for the water sign, though a Pisces will also appreciate other trendy manicures like spiritual aura nails and eye-catching pearlescent finishes. 15 Pisces Nail Designs
Celebrate the dreamy creativity of
Pisces season with these 15 manicure designs that beautifully embody the water sign. 1 Dreamy Purple Swirls
This watercolor-like manicure design perfectly captures Pisceans ' artful essence with its deep purple, violet, and white nail polish hues.
2 Oyster-Inspired French Tips “Oyster nails” are a siren-esque combination of both marble and pearlescent nail art, making this French-style set perfect for Pisces season. 4 Coquette Ribbon-Lined Tips
For a more minimal manicure moment this Pisces season that still taps the sign’s dreamy vibe, create faux French tips with ultra-thin bows.
5 Marbled Amethyst
These pale purple marbled nails are inspired by amethyst crystals — which, ICYWW, are one of Pisceans’ birthstones.
6 3D Mermaidcore Mani
Go full-on mermaidcore with a seafoam-hued, “more is more” manicure that features 3D seashell artwork, gilded starfish, pretty pearls, and plenty of shimmer.
8 Textured Hearts
Pisces are known to be sweet-natured and compassionate, and these textured heart details atop pale pink French tip nails cutely mirror those special qualities.
10 Sweet Sirencore Seashell Tips
Elevate your go-to traditional French tips with 3D-textured tips in a very Piscean color palette that mimics the look of seashells.
11 Cool Girl Accent Dots
Not so much of a nail art aficionado? Keep things low-key and cool with some neutral
“mannequin nails,” adorned with a tiny blue dot on each tip. 12 Pearl-Encrusted Nails
For a subtle mermaid-inspired mani that’s still elegant and classic, bedazzle every neutral-colored fingertip with different sizes of pearls.
13 Y2K Airbrushed Stars
Pisceans are known to be all things dreamy and nostalgic, so they’d appreciate this set that features Y2K-esque airbrush-style art in the prettiest pastel polish shades.
14 Crisp White Hourglass Nails
Opt for something that turns tradition on its head this Pisces season with a set that shows off uniquely dreamy
hourglass nail art. 15 Pretty Purple Chrome
You can’t go wrong with chrome, especially in a Pisces-approved shade of purple. Swipe on a mirrored finish for a trendy, head-turning set.
