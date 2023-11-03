While summertime is often associated with the whimsy of the beloved cottagecore aesthetic, the dark academia aesthetic is essentially its cold month counterpart, ushering in a moody, bookish, and almost back-to-university vibe.

Some examples? Plaid pleated mini skirts worn by students at ivy-covered institutes, grand, marble-covered libraries that smell of worn wood and the pages of old books, or even dreary grey days that are met with reading poetry by cozy candlelight.

Born out of 2015-era Tumblr, the dark academia aesthetic has taken over the trends of today, spilling into the world of beauty, fashion, home decor, lifestyle, and beyond. But what might a dark academia-inspired nail art design look like for those who have already adopted the buzzy aesthetic?

Expectedly, the nail polish color palette is often dark and deep, with shades like glossy black, chocolate brown, emerald green, and muted grey taking centerstage. What’s more, expect a lot of chic nail art designs — like tortoiseshell and croc print — and of course, just a bit of plaid to nod towards those iconic schoolgirl skirts.

In need of some inspo? Below, find 15 nail art ideas that serve up dark academia vibes.

Chocolate Brown Crocodile Nails

Akin to the manicure that was spotted on Hailey Bieber while she was traveling through Paris, this dark chocolate croc print nail art moment looks like the luxe leather bags worn by students of academia.

Moonlit Celestial Nail Art

A fan of some French nails? For a dark academia upgrade to the go-to nail art, swap out white polish for black and consider adorning your tips in tiny moons, stars, and more.

Dark Academia Aura Nails

An on-trend mani movement that has the likes of Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, and more obsessed, opt for some aura nails using moody hues... Because if dark academia had an aura, it surely would be this.

Tortoiseshell Press-On Nails

In need of a dark academia-inspired mani in a pinch? The Quickies Drop Dead Tortoise Press On Nails are short, rounded, and look surprisingly natural on ones nails.

Matte French Tips

Inspired by brown leather bound books, these matte-meets-glossy Frenchies are subtle and chic, yet still bring with it some eye-catching intrigue.

Cool-Girl Colorful Skittle Nails

Whether you choose a polish color palette based on your university’s signature hues, or opt for some moody, cool-toned shades, a muted Skittle mani is both colorful and understated at the same time.

Grey-Toned Gradient

An effortless manicure move (that can even be recreated quite easily at home), this gradient French set taps muted eggplant and charcoal grey polish colors.

Bookish Nail Art Tattoos

For the at-home nail painters who want to effortlessly up their mani game, the Lights Lacquer Bookmarked Nail Art Tattoos feature dark academia-inspired designs, like full moons, book pages, ravens, pressed flowers, and more.

Gilded Marble Manicure

A major nod to the marble interiors of some of the world’s most decadently gorgeous libraries, this marbled, gilded, and two-toned “gemini” set of nails truly has it all.

Royal Purple French Tips

Ultra-long French tips? Check. Some moody, purple-tinted aura art? Check. Golden details and tiny celestial charms? Also check.

3D “Cherry Mocha” Swirls

ICYWW, “cherry mocha” nail polish — which essentially is a fancy way of saying burgundy lacquer with cherry-inspired undertones — is definitively in. These understated 3D details truly draw all eyes to your hands.

Black French Tip Press-Ons

For an effortless mani in just a few minutes that is sure to match every single ‘fit, the Glamnetic Rogue Press-On Nails are a classic black-tipped French set in a trendy coffin shape.

Schoolgirl Skirt Plaid Nails

A nod to the classic plaid skirts worn by young women in academia, these plaid nails are the perfect way to rep the dark academia aesthetic in an eye-catching way.

Coffee-Colored Marbled Swirls

Mimicking the look of warm candlelight turning to black smoke, these warm-toned watercolor nails perfectly encapsulate the dark academia aesthetic.

Floating Square Details

A more minimalist take on the buzzy aesthetic, “your nails but better” neutral tips are made all the more unique with floating square designs painted in deep polish hues.