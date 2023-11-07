Red hair runs the gamut from light and bright strawberry all the way to deep and dark burgundy. There’s a scarlet hue to fit everyone and every mood, which is why there have been so many red hair trends these past few months. See: cowgirl copper, bordeaux, and cherry cola, to name just a few.

The latest shade to take off is “gingerbread red,” a color that has over 1.4 billion views on TikTok. It’s seriously perfect for winter — and not just because it has a cute, seasonal name. “Gingerbread red is more of a muted copper with very warm, brown, and golden undertones,” says Olivia Casanova, a colorist at IGK Salon in New York City.

Instead of a shiny, eye-catching red, it leans more towards a spicy, toasty brown — kind of like a gingerbread cookie. Even though it’s a less vibrant iteration, the toned-down shade still looks warm, cozy, and sweet, says Leland Olson, a hairstylist and colorist for Kevin Murphy, adding that it’s also incredibly low-maintenance.

If you’re looking for a subtle hair color change — or if you recently tried cowgirl copper and it’s starting to fade — then gingerbread red could be the ideal next step. According to Olson, all you’ll need to add is a hint of copper and you’ll have the perfect shade to take you through the holidays and into the new year.

The Lowdown On “Gingerbread Red”

Unlike the copper-penny shine of cowgirl copper or the deep red wine of the Julia Fox-inspired bordeaux, gingerbread takes on a softer and more natural-looking hue, Casanova says — so much so that it’ll look like it’s growing right out of your actual roots.

“It’s a predominantly warm, light to medium brown color with copper and golden undertones,” she explains. “It’s not as vibrant as cowboy copper, and also doesn’t have the cool undertones of a bordeaux red.”

This color is a lot easier to maintain than previous reds. And, because it has brown and golden undertones, you’ll likely notice that it fades way more naturally, which ultimately means fewer touch-ups.

It’s also healthier for your hair compared to many other dye jobs. “Something like cowboy copper may fade to a more orange hue, as typically bleach is needed in order to achieve that look,” Casanova says. “Whereas gingerbread red can sometimes be achieved with just color, which is typically healthier for your hair.”

How To Ask For Gingerbread Red

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

“When trying to nail this look at the salon, it’s super important to have reference photos of what you want,” Casanova says. Consider bringing in a few pics of Zendaya, Megan Fox, or Riley Keough for inspo.

It also helps to explain what the gingerbread color entails. “Try using words like natural, copper-brown, and golden undertones,” Casanova says. This will result in a muted, natural copper versus one that’s too red.

It’s wise to check in about how far you’ll need to push your hair, too. “Some color trends aren’t always achievable in one sitting, so you might have to plan on multiple salon visits and upkeep to maintain the shade,” Olson says.

Preserving The Color

Courtesy of Olivia Casanova

Once you land on your ideal gingerbread red, pick up some color-safe shampoo and conditioner. “I also love incorporating a color-depositing conditioning mask to ensure it stays vivid,” Casanova says. “I recommend IGK Hair’s On The Money.” That’ll keep your hair nice and warm, instead of washed out.

Sources:

Olivia Casanova, colorist at IGK Salon in New York City

Leland Olson, hairstylist, colorist for Kevin Murphy