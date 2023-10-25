Even if you’ve been happy with your hair for ages, trying out a TikTok filter could make suddenly you want a different color. Take the bordeaux hair color trend, for instance, which now has over 115 million views on the app. With nothing more than a quick tap of a screen, it made everyone fall in love with dark, wine-red hair — and it’s officially the go-to color for late fall, winter, and beyond.

Bordeaux, named after the wine region in France, looks exactly like the burgundy hue that glimmers in a glass of Pinot noir. “It’s a deep, rich shade of red that can have twinkles of magenta and violet tones intermixed,” says Juliana Ohlmeyer, a colorist at Bassia Bassia in New York City.

Different versions of red have been making the rounds this year, so it makes sense that the deepest version would be a hit by fall — right in time for the holidays, trips to an actual winery, and to match your dark academia wardrobe.

“We have seen variations of cowgirl copper and strawberry blondes, which were playful and bright for summer,” Ohlmeyer tells Bustle. “They leaned into the orange to gold family, rather than the deep reds, berries, and notes of violet in bordeaux, which tend to have a much cozier, moodier energy.”

Both Julia Fox and Chloe Bailey have taken the shade for a spin, and the TikTok filter continues to convince people to join the red hair club. Read on for everything to know about getting the autumnal shade for yourself.

What Makes Bordeaux Red Hair Unique

Unique Nicole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bordeaux-colored hair is the perfect cool-toned red thanks to its pretty mix of purple, burgundy, and brunette — and it’s a shade that’s easily tweaked, depending on your needs.

“If you have hair in the brown family with some highlights, this is a gentle way to experiment with your color,” Ohlmeyer says. “Deeper shades will have a more subtle effect, while those with lighter hair will have more vibrant results.”

Before you call your colorist, Ohlmeyer recommends trying the TikTok filter to see if you truly love the shade on yourself. You can also test it out by using a semi-permanent red gloss, like Wild Berry from Kristin Ess. “Glosses are the most gentle way of exploring different tones,” she says.

What To Tell Your Colorist

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

Thanks to its popularity, your hair colorist has likely had back-to-back requests for bordeaux dye jobs. But just in case, Ohlmeyer recommends bringing in at least three images that show off the shade.

“Find a reference that matches your skin tone, eye color, and what you are hoping to achieve,” she says. It’ll also help to use key words like burgundy, deep wine red, or dark magenta. “From there, your colorist can work with you to find the right tone for you.”

It’s also wise to chat with an expert about maintenance since red hair loves to swirl down the drain. “If you are someone who tends to wash their hair very frequently or you are super low-maintenance, ask your colorist to take it a shade deeper than your intention so it can last a little longer,” Ohlmeyer suggests.

For an extra dose of assurance, ask for a clear gloss on top to add some sparkle and to help lock in the color.

How To Keep Your Shade Shiny & Bright

Getty Images/Gregg DeGuire / Contributor

To add even more shine to your wine, Ohlmeyer recommends using a hair oil — like May11 or Roz Saint Lucia Styling Oil — when styling. A heat protectant is also key, since reds start to fade pretty much the moment you leave the salon.

To help your color last you through till winter, Ohlmeyer suggests washing your hair less often, if possible. “Even wetting the hair opens the cuticle, and that will make your color fade faster,” she says.

When you do decide to wash, opt for cool or lukewarm water as you lather and rinse. And don’t forget to use a gentle, color-safe shampoo and conditioner, too. With bordeaux hair, it’s all about keeping the hue as deep and dark as possible.

Sources:

Juliana Ohlmeyer, colorist at Bassia Bassia in New York City