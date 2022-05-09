Fans have grown to love Zendaya through her appearances on their television screens. Though she began her career as a Disney Channel darling, the actor, singer, and producer has been a part of a number of culture-shifting juggernauts in the years since — including three Spider-Man movies and, of course, as Rue in the HBO hit Euphoria.

Aside from her work onscreen, Zendaya has all but solidified herself as a style icon at just 25 years old. She hardly ever misses — whether she’s rocking a wet-look naked dress or a fuchsia breastplate. And that same risk-taking, trendsetting attitude also extends to Zendaya’s beauty choices. More specifically, the multi-hyphenate threatens to break the internet any time she debuts a new hairdo. Over the years, there have been plenty of noteworthy looks, including faux locs, a ’60s-inspired pixie cut, voluminous curls, some bouncy blowouts, and multiple color changes.

If you need a refresher on her greatest hits (or remember vividly but would still love to relive the looks), Bustle has compiled a timeline that showcases Zendaya’s hair evolution, from 2013 through today. Scroll on for the best, most memorable of Zendaya’s hair moments.

1 The Waist-Length Strands Getty Images/C Flanigan / Contributor When she attended the American Music Awards in 2013 — the year she was still starring on Disney’s Shake It Up — Zendaya rocked stick-straight hair that flowed well past her waist.

2 The Voluminous Curls Getty Images/ Jon Kopaloff / Contributor The star embraced full volume with big and fluffy disco-style curls at the American Music Awards the next year. This time, Zendaya was also sporting a darker hair color than her natural lighter brown.

3 The Mod Bob Getty Images/ Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor Later in 2014, Zendaya debuted a dramatic hair change with this short, round bob cut and baby bangs at the Princess Grace Awards.

4 The Beachy Waves Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In yet another switch-up, Zendaya showed up to the 2014 MTV Movie Awards with soft teddy brunette waves with subtle highlights and a deep side part.

5 The Faux Locs Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya rocked pinned-backed, waist-length faux locs to the 87th Academy Awards in 2015.

6 The Pixie Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images On the 2015 Grammys red carpet, the actor stunned with an adorably mod pixie haircut and ’90s-inspired makeup.

7 The Bouncy Curls Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images The following year, at the 2016 Essence Street Style Block Party, Zendaya was back to longer lengths with these effortless, natural-looking curls.

8 The Shaggy Bob JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Soon after, though, the actor showcased another chop with this edgy shaggy bob, which she wore when she attended the Art of Elysium HEAVEN Gala in 2016. She paired the cut with piece-y bangs.

9 The Teased Fro Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya inspired countless headlines when she donned this gravity-defying teased fro at the 2017 Met Gala.

10 The Crimson Bob Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2018 Met Gala, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star turned heads with a short wet-look bob and baby bangs, made even more jaw-dropping with its deep, crimson shade.

11 The Slicked-Back Waves Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Zendaya made an even stronger case for the wet hair look when she rocked these slicked-back waves to the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

12 The Messy Topknot Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images Making a strong case for the too-cool-to-care messy topknot, Zendaya sported the youthful ‘do to the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards.

13 The Red Lengths Getty Images/ROBYN BECK / Contributor Fans know Zendaya likes to experiment with red hair. At the 71st Emmy Awards in 2019, the actor wore a dark cherry-colored hue styled into a side part and old Hollywood-style curls.

14 The Water Waves PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Zendaya perfected the water waves hairstyle when she rocked lengthy flowing ripples in Los Angeles in 2019.

15 The Box Braids George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images The Malcolm & Marie star wore super neat knotless box braids and subtle baby hairs to the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in 2020 with her bold Tom Ford two-piece ‘fit.

16 The Cornrows Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in LA in 2021, Zendaya looked stunning with straight-back cornrows that flowed well past her shoulders — but her multi-winged eyeliner look also deserves a special shoutout.

17 The ’90s Blowout Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The ’90s blowout has become one of the season’s hottest hairstyles. If you’re trying it, take inspo from Zendaya, who nailed the look with full bangs back at a Dune press event in 2021.