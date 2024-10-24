Hailey Bieber may be in her new mom era — but that doesn’t mean her stunning mani moments have slowed. In fact, her fall nail game keeps on getting better and better.

The Rhode founder started the cozy season early in the first days of September with the prettiest “toasted caramel” set. Not long after, she rocked a very boy mom-coded shade of sapphire blue polish (which is now predicted to be one of winter 2025’s biggest nail color trends).

Her most recent set was a warm-toned “glazed latte” manicure — though her latest nail hue is dark, sultry, and *so* effortlessly luxe.

Hailey Bieber’s Dark Chocolate Nails

On the night of Oct. 23, Bieber posted a cheeky mirror selfie to the ’gram that revealed her current nail color.

Perfectly matching her Rhode Lip Case in Espresso ($38) — which officially launches later this month as a limited edition item — Bieber’s almond-shaped tips were lacquered in a high-gloss shade of dark chocolate brown. The vibe is monochromatic perfection when paired with her glossy lips and outfit, both in a similarly chocolate tone.

Around this time last year, Bieber wore almost the exact same color on her nails — instead with a cool girl crocodile print while romping around the glamorous city of Paris.

3 Brown Nail Polish Shades To Try

Obsessed with the fall-ready vibe that the nailfluencer has rocked *twice* now? Here are three rich brown polish shades that are near-exact dupes for Hailey’s mani color.

Although the color Not Afraid of the Dark has yet to be confirmed as her exact nail polish color, Bieber has been known to rock shades from OPI. This one is a near perfect match nonetheless.

Yet another near-perfect dupe for Bieber’s current mani? This lush polish in the chocolatey color Clove, which will give you a fall-ready set.

For an at-home mani that dries in a flash, the essie Expressie Nail Color in Take The Espresso, a rich, deep brown, is an obvious choice.