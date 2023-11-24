If you always feel indecisive when choosing a nail polish color, then you’re going to love the half and half nail art trend that’s taking over TikTok. With 202 million views, people are clearly into the idea of mixing and matching shades — and it truly is a wishy-washy girl’s dream.

Half and half designs feature one color or print on one side of the nail and a different color on the other. The shades can be split vertically or horizontally, depending on the look you’re going for and the length of your nail. Think of it as the perfect excuse to use all the polishes on the wall at the salon. If you love two trends — like animal print and neon — it’s also an easy way to incorporate both into your look at once.

Half and half nails can be over-the-top in the best way, thanks to the potential for expertly clashing hues. And honestly, the two tones are a breath of fresh air in a time when everything is neutral and glossy.

That said, half and half manis can be muted or toned down when you put white, beige, or pink together. Earth tones also look super pretty when paired side-by-side.

Keep scrolling for 13 half and half nail designs to inspire your next set.

1 Black & White Instagram/@keelydoesnails If you’re feeling minimalist, opt for an ultra-chic combination of half black and half white nails. On one side, you’ll have a lovely white French tip. Pair this with a chic stripe of black on the other, and voila — a totally chic and simple look. You could also bring the white polish all the way down to your cuticles for a true black-and-white cookie effect.

2 Color Block Instagram/@notoriousnailsclub There’s no such thing as clashing colors when you’re wearing half and half color block nail art. In fact, this is your excuse to use every polish in your collection. On one finger, paint a bright yellow next to a warm orange. On another, try pairing turquoise and red. Be bold and have fun with the combos — you can’t go wrong.

3 Perfectly Muted Instagrams/@jasmines_nailss Muted earth tones — like dusty rose, lilac, and olive green — will look extra cute when painted on either side of your nail. Opt for white French tips underneath for a pop of brightness, or keep the other half of your nail a clear, glossy neutral.

4 Y2K Not? Instagram/_lilysnailsstudio Again, if you’re loving two different nail art trends — like, say, a Y2K-inspired pink flame and cow print — then consider this the perfect opportunity to rock both at the same time. Do they go together? No. Does it matter? Absolutely not.

5 Hold The Glitter Instagram/@learnahstarbuck_nailartist Love the idea of the glitter nail art trend, but don’t want to fully dive in? Apply some shimmer to half your nail and call it a day. When paired with a shiny black or matte polish, it’ll serve just the right amount of glam.

6 Extra French Instagram/@nailartbydaisy Half and half nails can also be done horizontally on your nails — kind of like a French tip, but thicker. Instead of placing a pop of color on the tips, bring it down three-quarters to halfway down your nail bed. For a subtle effect, make sure the polishes are in the same color family, like this light and dark green combo. Or you can make more of a statement with bright, contrasting shades.

7 Royal Purple Instagram/@fingernells Half and half nails take on an ombré flair when you use progressively darker shades of polish as you move down your hand. Keep one half of your nail the same shade of neutral, then opt for light to increasingly dark purple on the other.

8 Nearly Neon Instagram/@sweeteas_nails This manicure wouldn’t be nearly as eye-catching if it weren’t for the half and half effect. The neon green and electric blue pop even more when half of the nail is neutral. Add 3D gems, like little diamonds, at the base for even more detail.

9 Two-Tone Color Story Instagram/@tmrw.nail To create an eclectic two-tone look, choose an earth-toned duo for each nail, like white and cream or brick and mauve — and then start laying down vertical lines. The result will be subtle, but still interesting.

10 Quiet Luxury Instagram/naillovebykylie To tone down a pattern like leopard print, paint the spots on only one half of your nail and leave the rest clear. Think of it as a quiet luxury take on the trend.

11 Nouveau French Instagram/@rachelnailsxx Been rocking French tips for years? Then you’ll be into this fun, vertical take on the trend. It uses the same neutral colors you’re used to, but it turns them sideways. This mani will go with everything, whether you’re wearing it to work or a wedding.

12 Candy Apple Instagram/@melissajr_nails To make a classic crimson set more unique, make it half and half. One side can be a pretty shade of Boston University red, while the other keeps it casual with ballet pink, taupe, or a clear gloss.

13 Modern Mod Instagram/@nailsbykort_ Colorful half and half nails give you the perfect backdrop for extra-fun nail art, like these mod flowers. Smiley faces, mini hearts, or stars would be cute to try, too. Whatever you choose, the end result will be a head-turning work of art.