For so many people, fall is forever associated with feelings of going back to school. With regards to manicures specifically, the crisp season also brings an inherent desire to paint your tips with dark, rich, and decadent nail polish colors — or even lacquer hues that coincide with your favorite football team, or perhaps your own alma mater.

As for specific fall 2023 manicure trends? Quite a few cozy nail polish colors have emerged. For one, countless shades of chocolate brown have been seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, and Ice Spice in recent weeks.

What’s more, expert nail technicians have previously told Bustle that emerald green, “your nails but better” nudes, and pure black (to name a few) are major green flags for the months to come.

On NailTok, however, a new college-inspired shade of red is quickly becoming one to watch.

Meet DND’s “Boston University Red”

It goes without saying that the red obsession is real, with A-listers like Kylie Jenner painting their tips with the vibrant shade and declaring “its red szn” to her followers. Especially for the cooler months, DND’s Boston University Red offers up a scarlet gel polish formula with hints of warmth that feel burnt and spiced. And of course, the color is inspired by the east coast college’s colors.

As for anyone who prefers a traditional lacquer versus gel polishes that cure under an LED lamp? The brand also has a formula that air-dries, and a few dupes for the buzzy burnt red shade include OPI Got The Blues For Red Nail Lacquer, Lights Lacquer Lady In Red Polish, and Hermès Rouge H Nail Enamel.

“Cherry Mocha” Still Has Momentum

While there is hype was around all things “Boston University Red” — “Cherry Mocha” is still very much on the rise, and cross-category with deep red heels, “cherry cola lips,” and even sultry cherry perfumes nodding to the mani hue.

In short, “cherry mocha” is essentially a playful way of describing burgundy nails that are rich in pigment and feature that cherry-inspired undertone. DND is prominently associated with that trend, too, with its Cherry Mocha Gel Polish a go-to amongst TikTok creators.

NailTok’s New M.V.P.

On the manicure end of TikTok, countless color trends — from white polish with a spicy double meaning to “red nail theory” hues that attract love — have had their main character moment on the platform in 2023.

Most recently, some of the biggest mani movements have been inspired by specific DND shades.

Since being founded by Loc Duong in 2011, the brand has become a salon staple. With over 500 gel polish colors released so far, each hue has a matching lacquer that can easily be used by at-home painters without an LED lamp.