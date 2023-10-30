Even though it’s gloomy and cold — and yes, the sun is going to start setting at 4 p.m. — doesn’t mean you need to stop enjoying all the fun nail art trends that keep coming your way. In fact, the chilly weather almost calls for more sparkle and shine when it comes to your manicures.

Cute nail art is, after all, an easy way to add some interest to a dreary day. It’s also an actual necessity for holiday parties, whether you’re attending an office gift exchange or watching the ball drop into 2024.

Yongxi Tan, a nail expert and co-founder of Bessie, a press-on nail brand, predicts you’ll see a lot of chic, minimalist styles, like the “old money” aesthetic which is all about nail art that’s subtle and timeless. You’ll also continue discovering even more creative takes on the classic French mani design.

As the year comes to a close, you’ll also see fun, New Year’s Eve-worthy designs that’ll take you into January and beyond. Think chrome accents, a moodier take on balletcore, and lots of eye-catching 3D textures.

Ready for serious nail inspo? Keep scrolling for 10 winter 2024 nail art trends that are about to be everywhere.

1 Molten Metals Instagram/@nails_or_claws With over 308 million views on TikTok, it’s clear molten metals are set to be the freshest way to wear chrome nails this winter. “Molten metals are extremely unique and popular right now,” says nail expert Chelly Soto. “It looks exactly how it sounds — like metal liquified onto your nail.” This trend typically features an irregular, 3D drizzle of chrome polish or powder. “It’s the perfect combination of futuristic and Y2K,” says Soto.

2 Sweater Weather Instagram/@polishedby.alex Expect to see a lot of sweater-inspired manis, says Soto. This trend features a raised texture that looks exactly like your coziest cable knit, and it’s absolutely adorable. To get the look, try an array of warm or jewel-toned hues on each finger, or opt for a crisp wintery white polish that showcases 3D details that scream sweater weather.

3 “Old Money” Designs Instagram/@chelslounails The “old money” aesthetic has crossed over into the nail world, says Tan, and it’s as chic as it sounds. Just like classic trousers and a crisp, white shirt, this trend is all about adding rich, minimalist details to your nail game. One easy way to get the look is with short, rounded French tips. The idea is for your nails to look effortlessly manicured and timeless.

4 Moody Balletcore Instagram/@lonelyingorgeous_333 While 2023 began with the soft pinks and delicate details of balletcore, it’ll end with a little more edge, says Christina Kao, the co-founder of nail care brand Le Mini Macaron. Folks are taking elements of balletcore — think bows, diamonds, and lace — and combining it with the moody aesthetics associated with grunge and goth. It’s as easy as swapping your petal pink polishes for dark reds and blacks, and then adding metallic details. Perfect for winter.

5 Glitter Goals Instagram/@nailsbymonka This winter’s nail art will also have a lot of glitter going on. Whether you opt for a shimmery accent nail, sparkling abstract design, or all-over wash of shimmer, it’s a guaranteed way to add a little something extra to your manicure. According to Soto, this season’s nails will be laced with gold and silver sparkles, in particular, especially around the New Year.

6 3D Metallic French Tips Instagram/@naildd_bylina Speaking of shine, Kao predicts lots of metallic French tips. “From fashion statement pieces to accessories, silver has been the must-have trend of fall/winter 2024,” she tells Bustle. “Nails couldn’t miss this latest phenomenon — we’ve seen them in bold manis, French manis, and minimal accents in nail art.” To take it up a notch, Soto suggests using a builder gel to create a 3D effect on the ends of your nails. “Some people use builder gel and chrome to add bows, blobs, or spirals,” she says.

7 Seashell Swirls Instagram/@unitas_f3ass Even in the dead of winter, you can’t deny the appeal of a 3D seashell nail. According to Soto, this trend is more about the technique than oceanic vibes. A stunning swirl is a cool way to use builder gel, which Soto says has been a popular addition to many people’s manicure kits. Rock the look with a pearlescent polish for some head-turning sheen.

8 Abstract Rose Gold Instagram/@nailsbykirstenchanel According to Tan, rose gold is the metallic you’re about to see on everyone’s fingertips. “It's festive, eye-catching, and perfect for the holiday season,” she says. To incorporate it into your next manicure, try incorporating it into an abstract design featuring fun swirls or by adding sparkling rose gold jewels on top of a neutral base.

9 Vanilla Chrome Details Instagram/@nailsideasmagazine Frosty vanilla chrome is another way to add a perfectly polar touch to your winter mani. “Frosty chrome has actually been around for a minute,” Soto says. “It became widely popular after Hailey Bieber debuted her glazed donut look, but as this trend has emerged, more and more people started to explore and try to make it their own.” One way to play around with the look is by adding asymmetrical vanilla chrome touches, French tips, or by alternating between fully painted nail beds and minimalist swirls.

10 Dried Flowers Instagram/@snobharrogate For fingertips that look pretty as a picture, opt for a chic blue background, flecks of gold leaf, and sweet touches of dried flowers. According to Tan, delicate dried flower nail art — which has over 7.5 million views on TikTok — is in for winter, and it’s an updated way to rock a floral mani.

