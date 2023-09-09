With the last few days of summer ahead and New York Fashion Week well underway, all of the cozy fall vibes and buzzy trends are coming in hot. And when it comes to the manicure looks to watch for the cooler months ahead? Well, there are two distinct camps beginning to emerge.

For some, their go-to nails are kept understated, minimal, and very much in the line with the “quiet luxury” aesthetic — which means “your nails but better” shades of neutral nail polish are a must. On the complete other end of the spectrum lives a “more is more” mindset, and is filled with 3D details, chromatic finishes, coquette-ish balletcore ribbons, mosaic nails, and the like.

No matter your personal mani mantra, one thing is for certain: Shades of red are having their main character moment, with A-listers like Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajkowski, getting in on the bold look.

“While a red nail polish hue stain lends a more stubborn mark, there are a multitude of ways to keep your nail beds stain-free,” Nadine Abramcyk, co-founder of teneoverten, tells Bustle. “A reliable base coat is non-negotiable, [and] consistent nail hydration will also prevent residual dye.” If you need a recommendation, try The Rose Oil, an easy option for on-the-go usage.

From simple burgundy French tips to some luxurious velvet finishes (in easy to use press-ons, too), here are 22 dark red nail art ideas for the fall 2023 months ahead.

Megan Fox’s Alien Superstar Claws View on Instagram On the heels of dying her strands a vivid shade of red velvet, it’s clear Fox is in her boldest era yet — with the alien-esque nails painted by Brittney Boyce to match.

Sultry French Tips View on Instagram These XXL coffin-shaped Frenchies are made all the more stunning painted in a deep red hue.

Ruby Gemstone Tips View on Instagram Make your tips look like gorgeous ruby gemstones with this magical mani.

Abstract Burgundy Lines View on TikTok Take your manicure to the next level with some on-trend swirls in a stunning burgundy hue.

Elevated Frenchies View on Instagram Elevate your go-to French tips with this minimal (yet still unique) set.

Red Glittered Ombré View on Instagram Dress up chic black nails with some deep red glitter blended from the tips for a quintessential fall manicure.

A Bit Of Scarlet Chrome View on Instagram Adorn your red chrome tips with some pretty studs.

Croc Print French Nails View on Instagram Follow in the footsteps of Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and more with some glamorous croc print details.

Understated Deep Red Details View on Instagram Keep your nails simple and sultry with an off-center French tip in a near-black, dark red shade.

“More Is More” Mani View on Instagram Create a patchwork vibe with unique nail art on every single tip.

Velvet Vibes View on TikTok Velvet textures on your tips add the coziest vibes, especially for the chilliest months of the year.

Chromatic Cherries View on Instagram For a mani that is very much Lana Del Rey-coded, opt for some chrome cherries in lieu of a typical French tip.

Coquette Vibes View on Instagram Soft girl balletcore mani, but make it red.

Red Bottom Tips View on TikTok Take cues from Cardi B and Kourtney Kardashian Barker and add in some peekaboo, Louboutin-inspired red polish to the underside of your nails.

Flame On View on Instagram Add a bit of heat into your fall-time looks with some red flame detailing.