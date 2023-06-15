Somehow, June is nearly halfway over — which also means that
Pride month, too, is officially well underway. For some, this month in particular means taking the time to educate ones self on why Pride is so important, or perhaps it’s a reminder to look into which LGBTQ+ organizations one would like to support this month and beyond.
When it comes to the creative, wondrous world of beauty, of course,
vivid rainbows, eye-catching glitter, and a whole lot of bold color is expected throughout this special summer month. Though of course, Pride and allyship runs a bit deeper than just that.
In other words? Consumers have so much power — and more than they often realize. And when it comes to
spending our hard earned money, it’s empowering to understand that one has the ability to support whoever they’d like. This month especially, it’s all about showing love to those queer communities.
To shine a light on the incredible LGBTQ+ founders and CEOs making some serious power moves in the beauty industry, here are 25 brands to support throughout the month of June (and every month, at that). And spoiler, there are quite a few names and faces you may just recognize.
3 Lunar Beauty
For those who remember the golden era of beauty YouTube, you may recognize
Manny MUA, too. And ICYMI: He’s created some of the most stunning, galaxy-inspired products that never skimp on pigment with his own brand, Lunar Beauty. 5 About-Face
A true artist in all that they do, Halsey has created not one —
but two — makeup brands that prioritize creativity with color and texture. 6 Freck Beauty
Craving some super sweet
faux freckles that *actually* look natural? Freck is a total essential in every single makeup bag. 7 Isle of Paradise
If you’re craving a summer glow sans the damaging sun rays:
Isle of Paradise is a clear go-to that offers customizable tanning products. 8 Ghost Democracy
Products made with high standards of clean, Ghost Democracy never skimps on efficacy.
10 W3ll People
With ethically sourced ingredients, W3ll People not only creates plant-powered cosmetics, but is committed to some seriously admirable clean and sustainability standards.
11 KimChi Chic Beauty
A brand that has gone completely viral on TikTok (with beauty lovers *especially* obsessed with the complexion-snatching powder), KimChi Chic Beauty is made
by a drag queen, for any and every makeup lover. 12 Beekman 1802
With powerful (yet gentle) formulas that are uniquely powered by goat milk, Beekman 1802 is an under-the-radar brand to watch.
13 Snif
Throughout history (and largely still today), the fragrance industry has been gendered. Along with
a few other trailblazers of note, Snif creates genderless perfumes and candles, too. 15 ONE/SIZE
Yet another brand that has completely taken over the world of BeautyTok, ONE/SIZE is a total powerhouse of a beauty collection founded by an OG YouTuber powerhouse themself,
Patrick Starrr. 16 BioGlitz
You thought there would ever be an LGBTQ+-centric roundup without a whole lot of glitter? Well, what’s extra special about BioGlitz is that the “bio” represents
biodegradable. How could you not stan? 17 Boy Smells
Often recognized for its highly successful collaboration with
Kacey Musgraves, Boy Smells truly elevates the world of fragrance. 18 Thrive Natural Care
A brand that truly respects, loves, and supports planet Earth, Thrive Natural Care has revived degraded farmland in Costa Rica to not only support local farmers, but power its efficacious products. Win win.
19 Volition Beauty
A beauty brand that is quite unique, Volition Beauty encourages creation and entrepreneurship by allowing consumers to submit their *own* ideas for production.
20 SAPPHO New Paradigm Cosmetics
As a writer who studied poetry in college,
the word Sappho brings with us some underlying meaning (hint: a poet by the same name is not only noted as being the first to write in first person, but is also famously quite sexually fluid)— and this brand is just as trail-blazing and unique. 21 Malin + Goetz
With inclusive products designed for truly everyone (even those with the most sensitive of skin), Malin + Goetz proudly notes they create for “all the ways we live.”
23 Common Heir
Common Heir is especially known for two things: Powerful skin care, and absolutely no plastic used. Ever.
24 Alder New York
Designed for all ages, genders, and ethnicities, Alder New York rejects the ever-changing tides of the trends, instead prioritizing science-backed formulas that truly elevate any personal care routine.
25 Trixie Cosmetics
Yet another beauty brand created by a beloved
Drag Race alum, Trixie Cosmetics by Trixie Mattel no doubt adds some playfulness and color to any makeup bag.
