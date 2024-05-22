Earlier this week, Selena Gomez jetted off to the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival. The actor and Rare Beauty founder attended the event to celebrate her role in Emilia Perez, and brought her glamour A-game to the red carpet in the process.

On May 19, Gomez arrived at the festival in a red Giambattista Valli gown with an avant-garde neckline that mimicked the look of real roses. Her mid-length espresso hair was styled in old Hollywood waves and a soft side part, while her makeup was kept minimal and romantic.

As for her mani, Gomez went for a statement-making monochromatic look, matching her short squoval nails to the crimson shade of her dress. While she’s rocked some fun polish colors, like bubblegum pink, milky off-white, sunflower yellow, and even a high-shine glossy black, in the past, Gomez has yet to wear a retro bright quite like this one before.

Selena Gomez’s Vibrant Red Nails

Painted by Tom Bachik, a celeb-loved manicurist who frequently works with stars like Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez, Gomez’s nails were decorated with a fiery, true red color that perfectly coordinated with her bespoke dress.

On Instagram, Bachik revealed that her tips were glossed with Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish in Rock the Runway ($13), and topped off with a high-shine top coat by the same brand.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although red manicures will always be a timeless go-to (just take a look at the “red nail theory”), Gomez’s particular shade is quite similar to the one that Marilyn Monroe used to wear on the regular.

Marilyn Monroe Wore The Same Color

True to the trends of the 1950s, Marilyn Monroe often painted her nails with a true red polish — and regularly matched her lipstick to the red-hot mani color.

More often than not, her manis had a slightly warm undertone that gave them an almost red-coral look that suited her fair skin tone.

Baron/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

While the late star’s go-to shades — Cherries In The Snow ($7) and Fearless ($7), both by Revlon — are surprisingly still available to buy, there are countless red polishes that will allow you to copy the Marilyn and Selena-approved look at home.