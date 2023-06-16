Somehow, June is nearly halfway over — which also means that
Pride month is officially well underway. In other words? Rainbows are just about *everywhere* at the moment, and are sure to be a vibrant staple throughout the warm summer months, too.
For those who keep their wardrobe’s color palette on the more minimal side, colorful French manicures are the perfect way to experiment with eye-catching hues in a seriously subtle way. And given that
pros in the mani game expect bright colors like lime green, neon yellow, and Baywatch-inspired red to be a summertime mainstay — it’s safe to say that playful rainbow tips aren’t too far off the current trends.
When it comes to gathering
LGBTQ+-owned beauty brands you need to support RN, Bustle has got you covered. Though if you are in serious need of a fun set for an upcoming beach-side vacation, or just so happen to want to show your own Pride (or allyship, at that)?
Here are 16 ways to incorporate rainbow French tips into your next manicure, from understated and minimal to bold and full of vivid color. And spoiler: There may just be a few
mermaidcore looks to satisfy your The Little Mermaid - loving siren obsession. 1 Full-Color French
Anyone care for a classic French manicure with a rainbow twist?
2 Tie Dye French
Create a beautiful watercolor-inspired effect with this nifty sponge hack.
6 Pretty Pastel Tips
Craving a stunning rainbow set in a pinch? These limited edition pastel French press-ons are *everything.*
7 Ombré Pointed French
For those who are a fan of extra long tips, this chevron-shaped design is all things bold and beautiful.
8 Minimal Micro French
For the minimalists who aren’t all that into color, try a
micro French moment with oh so light pastel hues. 9 Floral French
A unique take on the French trend, these neon daisies are a serious vibe.
11 Sweet Rainbow Clouds
I mean, how sweet are these cartoon-ish nails?
12 Colorful Swirls
Amp up your rainbow French tips with some tonal swirls.
13 Two-Tone Double French
Opt for two different colors in lieu of the traditional white French tip for a seriously eye-catching manicure.
14 Side-Lined
This French features angled tips for the rainbow-inspired mani of dreams.
15 Rainbow Cut-Out Tips
For the patient at-home painter or artsy salon pro — these cut-out tips are no doubt a challenge (though totally worth the result).
16 Glittering Fantasy French
These jelly-like tips have gorgeous holographic glitter flakes that catch the light.
