Somehow, June is nearly halfway over — which also means that Pride month is officially well underway. In other words? Rainbows are just about *everywhere* at the moment, and are sure to be a vibrant staple throughout the warm summer months, too.

For those who keep their wardrobe’s color palette on the more minimal side, colorful French manicures are the perfect way to experiment with eye-catching hues in a seriously subtle way. And given that pros in the mani game expect bright colors like lime green, neon yellow, and Baywatch-inspired red to be a summertime mainstay — it’s safe to say that playful rainbow tips aren’t too far off the current trends.

When it comes to gathering LGBTQ+-owned beauty brands you need to support RN, Bustle has got you covered. Though if you are in serious need of a fun set for an upcoming beach-side vacation, or just so happen to want to show your own Pride (or allyship, at that)?

Here are 16 ways to incorporate rainbow French tips into your next manicure, from understated and minimal to bold and full of vivid color. And spoiler: There may just be a few mermaidcore looks to satisfy your The Little Mermaid-loving siren obsession.

1 Full-Color French Anyone care for a classic French manicure with a rainbow twist?

2 Tie Dye French Create a beautiful watercolor-inspired effect with this nifty sponge hack.

3 Bold Skittle Nails Skittle nails, but make them French.

4 At-Home Rainbow Hack Using a super easy-to-use at-home nail hack, these rainbow tips are pretty for Pride month and beyond.

5 3D Seashell French With a different color on each nail’s tip, these gorgeous seashell nails tap into the buzzy 3D trend (that Christina Aguilera is a major fan of).

6 Pretty Pastel Tips Glamnetic Confetti Press-On Nail Kit, Limited Edition Sephora $15 See On Sephora Craving a stunning rainbow set in a pinch? These limited edition pastel French press-ons are *everything.*

7 Ombré Pointed French For those who are a fan of extra long tips, this chevron-shaped design is all things bold and beautiful.

8 Minimal Micro French For the minimalists who aren’t all that into color, try a micro French moment with oh so light pastel hues.

9 Floral French A unique take on the French trend, these neon daisies are a serious vibe.

10 Invisible French Lines Using two different shades of the same color, try your hands at an on-trend invisible French mani.

11 Sweet Rainbow Clouds I mean, how sweet are these cartoon-ish nails?

12 Colorful Swirls Amp up your rainbow French tips with some tonal swirls.

13 Two-Tone Double French Opt for two different colors in lieu of the traditional white French tip for a seriously eye-catching manicure.

14 Side-Lined This French features angled tips for the rainbow-inspired mani of dreams.

15 Rainbow Cut-Out Tips For the patient at-home painter or artsy salon pro — these cut-out tips are no doubt a challenge (though totally worth the result).