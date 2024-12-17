12 “Ice Princess” Nail Art Designs That’ll Upgrade Your Winter Mani Game

The weather outside is getting chillier by the day, which means glamorous wintertime looks are fully defrosted. If you’ve been a mainstay on beauty’s corner of TikTok, this particularly calls for the “ice princess” aesthetic.

ICYMI, “ice princess” makeup refers to glam beats that feature sparkling silver eyeshadow, cool-toned blush, and a lip gloss-covered pout that sparkles. Often, it’s paired with a white faux fur coat and fluffy “après-ski” boots — and you can complete the icy wintertime vibe with your manicure.

“The ice princess look is all about frosty and cool tones,” Katie Jane Hughes, a celebrity makeup artist and founder of KJH.brand, previously told Bustle. “Don’t be afraid to play with shimmery, dewy cheeks [and] supplement with your favorite shimmery products.”

A similar effect can be translated onto your nails with glittering (or chromatic) silver, pure snowy white, and frosty baby blue polish shades. For an added sense of luxury, a heavy dose of diamond-like rhinestones is the move.

In need of a mani design that will take you through the coldest season? Embrace your inner ice princess with these 12 cool, shimmery nail art ideas.

1 Glittering Baby Blue @pop_polished A few coats of glittering baby blue nail polish is the perfect ice princess-esque choice for your wintertime manicure.

2 Glamorous Glazed Frenchies @demis_nailroom Give your go-to French tip mani an elevated ice princess makeover by topping the classic design with a holographic glazed finish.

3 Simple Silver Sparkles @gelsbybry Go for a simple mani with sparkles via silver French tips and star-adorned accent nails.

4 Luxe Bedazzled Mani @nailsxmanda For those who aren’t afraid to make a statement with their nails, try encrusting each tip with mismatched gemstones.

5 Cool-Toned Skittle Nails @nail.ideas.iran “Skittle nails” uses a different nail polish color on every single tip — and this ice princess-coded set uses a chromatic blue palette to create the cool girl vibe.

6 Abstract Metallic Details @nailsbyminhanh Frosted blue and white nails that feature abstract, silver chrome details are perfect for an eye-catching maximalist set.

7 Minimalistic Snowflakes @napaznokciach Take your favorite pale pink nails to the next level by adorning them in dainty snowflake art.

8 Monochromatic Blue French Tips @avrnailswatches Refresh your French manicure by painting a sheer, milky blue as your base and an opaque powder blue on the tips.

9 Cool Girl Silver Chrome @byjessicamorris Silver chrome nails are the unofficial cool girl staple mani — and they’re right on trend with the ice princess aesthetic.

10 Iced-Out Silver Rhinestones @sansungnails Take cues from A-listers like Khloé Kardashian and Sabrina Carpenter and ice out your nails with sparkling gemstones all over.

11 Snow Queen Aura Art @brushedbyb_ Create the prettiest winter-inspired aura nails by using shades of icy blue and cool-toned taupe. Simple, yet stunning.