It’s that time of year again for the music industry’s biggest night out — and on the evening of Sept. 11, artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, Katy Perry, and more are showing up at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

As opposed to other red carpet events, the MTV VMAs is known for having the most viral moments amongst stars (three words: Miley, what’s good?). Though aside from jaw-dropping public feuds and unexpected French kisses, the red carpet looks tend to push the limits of beauty and fashion.

Of course, skin-baring ’fits and out-there hairdos tend to take centerstage — though more often than not, the stars’ nail art looks are truly the icing on the cake.

Both French tips and chrome polish shades are obvious faves on the red carpet. And while unique iterations of each nail art style are likely to make an appearance, the VMAs are always the perfect event to take trends to the next level.

In need of some major mani inspo? Here, find the best nail looks of the 2024 VMAs — including the dramatically long daggers spotted on Chappell Roan.

1 Taylor Swift’s Midnight Mani Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2024 VMAs, Taylor Swift leaned into her rocker status with some voluminous, undone waves in her hair. She also wore a near-black shade of shining midnight blue polish on her nails.

2 Chappell Roan’s Stiletto Daggers Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chappell Roan looked as if she stepped off the set of Game of Thrones with lengthy stiletto-shaped medieval daggers on every single nail.

3 Sabrina Carpenter’s Sparkling Silver Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic/Getty Images Looking like a modern Marilyn Monroe, Sabrina Carpenter paired her retro glam moment with sparkling silver nails that perfectly matched her diamond-covered gown.

4 Halle Bailey’s Glossy Black Polish Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Halle Bailey opted for ultra-sultry glossy black nails to go along with her vampy red pout and gown. She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom.

5 Halsey’s Gothic Aura Art Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic/Getty Images To match the leopard print of her dress (oh, and her red hair), Halsey sported red and black aura nails.

6 Megan Thee Stallion’s Rosy Tips Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Given Megan Thee Stallion’s many outfit changes (she was the host *and* a performer), it makes all the sense in the world that the star opted for a simple shade or rosy nude polish on her long tips.

7 Paris Hilton’s Metallic Moment Getty Images/Mike Coppola / Staff Paris Hilton slived in a rhinestone-studded silver dress, and she rocked a silvery chrome metallic mani to match (naturally).

8 Coco Jones’ Classic French Tips Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coco Jones was truly a vision of ethereal elegance at the Video Music Awards with her gauzy grey gown, sleek bob, and classic square-shaped French tip nails.

9 Karol G’s Gunmetal Chrome Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Karol G’s manicure was as hot as her flame-covered dress: The singer painted her nails a stunning shade of gunmetal chrome for the occasion.

10 Camila Cabello’s Simple Sheer Pink Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Camila Cabello may have looked like a gothic bride in her black lace gown, dramatic hood, and newly-dyed brunette hair — but her nails were kept super simple with a sheer pink shade of polish.