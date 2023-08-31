Before the beloved rappers of today, there were the earliest rap legends who paved the way for creative women to come. Alongside influential names like Lauryn Hill, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, and the like — the conversation truly wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the Queen Bee before Queen Bey: Lil' Kim.

Best known for songs like Crush On You and Lady Marmalade (performed alongside Christina Aguilera, Mya, Pink, and Missy Elliott), as well as her longtime love story with the late Notorious B.I.G., Lil’ Kim is also to thank for pushing the fashion boundaries in the late ’90s and early 2000s. Of course, her purple wig and matching purple pasty VMA’s moment was a total cultural reset, still claiming the title as a frequented go-to reference for countless celebs of the now, including Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and more.

Yet another Lil’ Kim-fronted trend that’s been making its way to the forefront once more? Tattooed wigs — and so far, the bold beauty moment has been spotted on high-fashion runways, as well as Cardi B, on more than one occasion. And while Cardi B has donned neon-hued crosses on her platinum strands, Lil’ Kim has sported monogrammed logos from luxury fashion houses on her colorful installs.

Jeremy Bembaron/Sygma/Getty Images

In 2001, the rapper arrived to Versace’s Spring-Summer Fashion Show with a blunt blonde wig with micro bangs. The ‘do was adorned with brown hair tattoos symbolic of the Italian fashion house.

That same year, Lil’ Kim appeared in Manhattan File Magazine with Chanel’s intertwined double-C logo stamped on the bangs of her dark teal wig.

Yet another Lil’ Kim stan (and hair tattoo admirer)? The one and only Beyoncé, who recreated the iconic teal wig moment for Halloween back in 2017.

ICYWW, Lil’ Kim is *still* creating music in the industry, with her most recent album being the 2019-release 9. Further, she’s continuing to solidify her reign as a bold trend-setter, with a nostalgic Chanel hair tattoo moment that’s printed on her edgy, dove grey wig.