LoveShackFancy is a fashion brand that begs one to dream, immediately whisking one away to a world full of fantasy and frills. It is for the unabashed lover of pink. For the creative soul with an eye for bringing vintage finds into the modern world. For the girl’s girl who is unafraid to wear her most beloved dress to any old Sunday brunch.

Though aside from creating fanciful frocks that have been seen on the likes of Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, Miranda Kerr, and countless others in recent past, the brand has also dipped its toes into other lifestyle categories, like floral bedding and some dreamy wallpaper to match. Though LoveShackFancy’s latest venture — which officially launches online and in Sephora stores on Sept. 6 — puts a scent (or three, actually) to its unique story.

Say hello to LoveShackFancy Beauty, which is formally launching with three bow-topped fragrances that are akin to darling heirlooms one might find while antiquing. And through each individual scent, the wearer is able to embrace different personalities within themselves by way of perfume.

On a balmy, rain-soaked afternoon in late July, the brand’s founder and lead-dreamer, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, welcomed me into her atelier in New York City, sharing larger-than-life mood boards, racks of yet-to-be released clothes, and of course, a sneak peek at LoveShackFancy’s new fragrances. For those few moments spent in what I can only compare to the closet of a life-size Barbie DreamHouse, my Cinderella-adoring self who once dressed in ice blue gowns and tiny plastic heeled slippers as a young girl was all but enchanted.

Olivia Rose Rushing

Your First Look At LoveShackFancy’s Perfumes

When looking at each life-sized mood board and fragrance bottle, entirely unique moods and personalities quickly became crystal clear. Below, find a description of each perfume that goes beyond just scent.

The “Forever In Love” Girl

A joyful, classically feminine aroma that embodies the feelings of true, soul-deep love, Forever In Love opens with vibrancy. Crisp pear — which Hessel Cohen tells me is a meaningful nod to her pear tree-lined childhood home — swirls with the essence of exotic gardenia, before dancing with the smoothness of cedarwood.

LoveShackFancy

A Forever In Love girl is classically feminine, with an adoration for every shade of pink and a truly joy-filled approach to both life and love. She is a girl’s girl who shines her light so bright, though never wishes for other’s lights to appear dim in comparison.

The “Moondance” Girl

With an almost silvery quality that nods to the luminescence of a full moon, Moondance features a full-bodied, fluffy bouquet of magnolia flowers and rose petals that is truly the beating heart of this perfume. Adding a certain dreamy aura, otherworldly woods lie close to skin, calling to a deep sensuality.

LoveShackFancy

A Moondance girl is a bit wild at heart, with an almost magical connection to nature, the moon, and the music that moves her. She breathes an infectious energy into every room she enters, dancing to the beat of her own drum.

The “Bohème” Girl

Reminiscent of a quaint, outdoor flower stand covered in dew after a summertime storm, Bohème is rich, whimsical, and made a bit juicy by way of decadent blackcurrant. Blooming peony no doubt is at its heart, made all the more earthy and carefree with sumptuous tuberose and creamy white amber.

LoveShackFancy

A Bohème girl is a soft soul who romanticizes every bit of their lives. She finds immense beauty in the most unlikely of places, and fantasizes living in a coastal cottage steps away from a charming, blue hydrangea-lined beach.