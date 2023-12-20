Kendall Jenner’s Short French Tips Are Her Favorite “Model Off-Duty” Mani

Kendall Jenner — supermodel, tequila mogul, and self-proclaimed horse girl — clearly has an affinity for understated “old money” manicures.

While she has experimented with some bright polish colors in recent past — like the sunflower yellow nails she rocked last summer — she tends to reach for sheer neutrals and glossy black polish shades.

As of late, French tips seem to be her signature “model off-duty” mani of choice.

Kendall’s French Tips In Aspen

Ahead of the holiday season, Jenner traveled to snowy Aspen, Colorado alongside longtime friends Justin and Hailey Bieber, actor Nina Dobrev, and professional snowboarder Shaun White. Serving up chic fashion moments off and on the slopes, the 818 founder kept her makeup minimal and her nails classic and clean throughout the trip.

With her natural nails kept short and softly square-shaped, Jenner opted for a classic French manicure. Leaving her nails’ base a sheer pink polish color, the stark white tips and high-shine glossy finish undoubtedly add an on-trend elegance to her ’fits.

Zola Ganzorigt, the celebrity loved nail artist associated with the “glazed donut” mani movement, is the manicurist behind Jenner’s square French tips.

Her G.N.O. Mani

On yet another romp with her bestie Hailey Bieber back in late August, Jenner wore the exact same French tip nails.

Jenner also tapped manicurist Ganzorigt for her short summertime manicure, resulting is an effortless look that truly matches every single outfit.

“Old Money” Manicures Are In

While Jenner has adopted French tips as her go-to “old money” mani, countless other polish colors and subtle nail art styles serve up similar vibes.

For one, cozy vanilla French tips are just as elegant, using a creamy beige polish instead of the traditional white. What’s more, cherry red nails, frothy “milk bath” manicures, and even tortoiseshell details all have that quietly luxurious energy.