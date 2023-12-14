Taylor Swift's Trench Coat Is A Modern Take On An “Old Money” Staple

For loyal members of Taylor Swift’s fanbase, her birthday is practically a national holiday.

While Swifties likely spend their Dec. 13 listening to her discography on repeat, the birthday girl is known for pulling out all the stops for her special day. In 2021, Swift danced the night away at a joint birthday party with her close friend Alana Haim, alongside A-listers such as Sadie Sink, Gracie Abrams, and the rest of HAIM.

The next year, the Grammy Award winner celebrated her 33rd birthday doing what she does best: making music. Swift shared a photo on Instagram with her producer and writing partner, Jack Antonoff, leading Swifties to believe they were re-recording Reputation.

And in honor of her 34th birthday this year, the “Don’t Blame Me” singer kicked off the festivities a night early with a fashion-forward night out with her besties.

Taylor’s Birthday ’Fit

In the late hours of Dec. 12, Swift was snapped by the paparazzi heading into Zero Bond — one of her go-to restaurants whenever she’s in the Big Apple (it’s also a frequent destination for her star-studded girls’ night outs).

Accompanied by her longtime friend Selena Gomez as well as Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry (who both starred in Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video in 2021), Swift bundled up for the Tuesday evening get-together in an assortment of cold weather-friendly separates.

The undeniable star of her OOTN? Her statement trench coat. Swift is the latest fashion muse to don the timeless “Old Money” staple, following in the footsteps of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner, just to name a few. While the aforementioned celebs tend to choose classic khaki toppers, Swift sourced a tan leather version.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Underneath the outerwear, she appeared to be wearing a high-neck black top, presumably paired with one of her trademark preppy mini-skirts (IYKYK).

A Subtle Callout To Reputation (TV)

If you’ve been keeping tabs on Swift’s latest outfits, you know she’s been on a sartorial streak of styling subtle callouts to Reputation’s goth glam aesthetic from the album’s original 2017 release.

Some of her recent Easter eggs have been more on the nose (remember her snake ring?), while others have been more focused on mirroring the overall vibes of the record — think: black-on-black looks, similar beauty preferences to her album cover, and now, her birthday attire.

Contrasting with her easy luxury-esque outerwear, Swift chose moody accents to round out her look, including Stella McCartney platform ankle boots adorned with an oversized chain, and a mini Versace shoulder bag. Both were in Reputation’s signature color: black.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

A Glamorous Girls’ Night Out

Swift has been known to enlist the help of her celebrity friend groups to leave sartorial clues, so it wouldn’t be out of the question to assume that Gomez’s all-black outfit is an understated hint that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) might be on the way.

Leaning even further into the Reputation-coded vibes of the GNO, Gomez wore a black floor-length coat from The Frankie Shop and paired it with a matching long-sleeve top and trousers.

The “Single Soon” singer kept her accessories minimal with a silver belt and Louis Vuitton ankle boots, one of the mainstays in her wintery footwear rotation over the past few years.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Stay tuned to see how the Sagittarius spends her actual birthday. Perhaps a star-studded party hosted by Travis Kelce? Or a surprise Reputation (TV) drop? A Swiftie can dream.