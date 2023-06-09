A true chameleon in every sense of the word, Halsey is all but known for her vibe-shifting hair moments and boldly artful makeup looks (along with her music artistry and tireless entrepreneurship, of course). Most recently, they’ve proven just how versatile a pixie haircut can be, playing with different hues — namely, on-trend raven black to a PSL-inspired copper shade — to adding in some on-trend micro bangs to the mix.

Now the Lilith singer just dropped a sweet photo series on IG, with a fresh new look that is just as dreamy as it is doe-eyed. Say hello to Halsey’s French bob era, equipped with dark black, tousled tresses chopped into a jawline-grazing cut, along with some textured micro bangs. What’s more, her makeup look was giving all things modern day Twiggy with a major cat eye, doll-like lower eyelashes, and some pastel hued eyeliner on her lower lash line.

A few days prior, Halsey shared some sweet snaps picnicking beneath the Eiffel Tower, and just before that, let her fans know that she is in her “waking up not knowing what country I’m in” era. So while the overall Amélie-inspired vibe is giving *still* in Paris, the teapot emoji may just indicate that she’s made her way to England instead...

For those in the mood for some change, top hair gurus in the industry have revealed to Bustle that a micro bob akin to Halsey’s is completely on-trend for the summer months and beyond. Tom Smith, a celeb hair guru and International Colour Creative Director at evo, recently noted: “Shrinking normal bob lengths up close to the nape of the neck is a great option for those willing to push the limits of the bob. [It] is a very high fashion, yet an extremely practical option for those with straight to slightly wavy hair.”