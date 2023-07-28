When it comes to Kim Kardashian’s hair, she most recently has gone back to her deep espresso brunette roots after a lengthy stint as a bleach blonde. Though just before that, the Skims founder explored countless blonde hues, from Marilyn Monroe-inspired platinum blonde to golden honey, as well as playful lengths, from ultra-long mermaid inches with curtain bangs to a shoulder length long bob chop.

Of course, the starlet jumps from short haircuts by day to long tresses by night with a little help from her expert glam team — though on July 27, Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share the current length of her real hair. And spoiler: her natural strands lot shorter than one might assume.

Serving some serious French girl chic vibes, The Kardashians star shared a few selfie video clips of her freshly chopped ‘do, saying “I wanna show you guys my new hair.” Cut just along her jawline, the fresh bob haircut appears to be all one length — otherwise known as a “power bob” — which she has actually rocked in recent past. And while the exact hair guru behind the adorable look has yet to be unveiled, it’s of note that Chris Appleton has been her longtime right-hand man when it comes to cutting and styling her strands.

Just as The Kardashians season 3 has wrapped, the famous family didn’t take too long thereafter to announce that not only will they be returning for a season 4, but the premiere date is arriving a lot sooner than watcher’s might expect — September 28 of this year, to be exact.

As for some of the tea on the menu? It appears that Kim’s acting debut in American Horror Story, Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement, and a whole lot of sibling drama may be in store.