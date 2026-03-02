People can’t stop talking about Milan Fashion Week — and for good reason. Demi Moore debuted a fresh bob, Kate Moss returned to the runway in a whale-tail gown at Gucci, and Bella Hadid did a victory lap down the Prada catwalk four times.

From Feb. 24 through Mar. 2, the style glitterati landed in Italy’s fashion capital for a week of major debuts and viral moments. But even if you could ignore the collections (or the TikTok reportage), the beauty looks alone demanded headlines.

Some fresh trends emerged, while old ones stuck around. At Prada, messy low ponies returned yet again, prompting the age-old question: will those models ever get a proper blowout? Elsewhere, spiky pixies and millennial poufs resurfaced, while Diesel’s high-octane shimmer and Roberto Cavalli’s inky black lipstick supplied the drama. Plus, Demna’s first full collection at Gucci — complete with ’90s smoky eyes and greige pouts — all but guaranteed a makeup mood board takeover this season.

Clearly, the higher the stakes, the harder beauty comes. Keep scrolling for all the standout hair and makeup moments from Milan’s Fall/Winter 2026 shows.

1. Face Glitter

Face glitter at Diesel. Getty / Victor Virgile / Contributor

Cue that scene from Twilight: “This is the skin of a killer, Bella.” At Diesel, models went full vampire mode with holographic glitter buffed across the face, then swept onto the scalp, neck, and arms, reflecting (literally) the collection’s maximalist ethos.

2. Low Ponies

Messy ponies at Prada. Getty / Miguel Medina / Contributor Hat hair at Bottega Veneta. Getty / Estrop / Contributor 1 / 2

Rolling out of bed has never looked so chic. Prada showcased its usual “no-style” hairstyle — low ponies with plenty of flyaways. At Bottega Veneta, beanies had their runway moment with loose strands peeking out underneath, but even bareheaded models sported convincing hat hair.

3. Smoky Eyes

Metallic smoky eyes at Blumarine. Getty / Pietro D'Aprano / Contributor Sooty eyes at Gucci. Getty / Daniele Venturelli / Contributor 1 / 2

Consider the classic winged liner replaced — because smoky eyes dominated Milan. Gucci embraced ’90s grunge with inky black shadow blown out at an upward angle toward the brows, while Blumarine softened the look with molten gold at the center and a deep brown transition shade.

4. Soft Goth Lips

Black lipstick at Roberto Cavalli. Getty / Alena Zakirova / Contributor Vampy lips at Ermanno Scervino. Getty / Estrop / Contributor 1 / 2

Vampy lips kept their momentum from London Fashion Week. Roberto Cavalli gave models the indie sleaze edit, pairing faux fur and peasant sleeves with matte black lipstick. Ermanno Scervino, meanwhile, made a compelling case for oxblood — nearly black, but diffused with just enough red to make it feel romantic.

5. Cold-Girl Blush

Windswept blush at Missoni. Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff

Blush was, surprisingly, on the back burner. While most shows opted for glowing skin without much color, Missoni brought back the cold-girl blush placement, swiping soft pink pigment onto the apples of the cheeks and towards the temples. Alongside chunky knits and layered scarves, the windswept result felt especially believable.

6. All-Over Shadow

Brown eyeshadow at Fendi. Getty / Victor Virgile / Contributor Paint splatter shadow at Diesel. Getty / Victor Virgile / Contributor 1 / 2

Haven’t mastered eyeshadow yet? You’re in luck, because Milan’s approach was basically to put it everywhere. At Diesel, models wore airbrushed neon pigment splattered like paint, but Fendi offered a more wearable spin with taupe-brown shadow circling the entire eye for a sleep-deprived effect.

7. Spiky Pixies

Spiky pixie at Vivetta. Getty / Justin Shin / Contributor Piecey bangs at Etro. Getty / Justin Shin / Contributor 1 / 2

Ultra-polished hair took a backseat to edgier styles this season. At both Vivetta and Etro, models leaned into the pixie revival with spiky styling and piece-y bangs, flicked outward for a sharp, gamine silhouette that feels equal parts punk and Parisian chic.

8. Turquoise Nails

Turquoise nails at Moschino. Viero, Carraro / Gorunway.com

Chaotic good was the energy at Moschino. Cactus-shaped purses, post-surgical compression head wraps, and turquoise manicures all made the accessories list — proof that spring nail polishes are going all in on brightness and boldness.

9. Poof Slickbacks

Bumped-up volume at Antonio Marras. Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff

Side parts aren’t the only millenial hairstyle staging a comeback. At Antonio Marras, hair got slicked straight back but with puffed volume at the front — think Bumpits meets a ’60s bouffant.