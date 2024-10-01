“Moscow Mule” Nails Are Fall’s Chicest Mani Trend

If 2024 has done nothing else, it’s definitely kept the world fed with countless nail trends. From black cherry to angelic motifs and cinnamon spice, there is more than enough color and design inspo to go around. To make your decision at the salon even harder, another viral trend has been making its way onto Instagram feeds and FYP pages — “Moscow mule” nails.

Similar to the “dirty martini” and “Aperol spritz” mani trends before it, Moscow mule nails are inspired by the cocktail you may have ordered countless times at your favorite bar. And the best part? The color is beyond chic and will totally coordinate with your fall wardrobe.

“Moscow Mule” Nails Are In For Fall

While chrome nails are nothing new, you’re probably used to seeing the metallic finish applied over white, black, or a wide variety of rainbow colors. However, just in time for fall, the beauty girlies seem to be leaning into neutral colors — and have upgraded a traditional brown manicure into something inspired by the customary copper cup that houses the classic alcoholic beverage.

To get the color just right, make sure your nail artist goes for a warm-toned brown as your base to achieve that rich and decadent bronze hue once the chrome powder is applied on top. This is the perfect way to elevate your nails while still having a minimalist look.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, if you’re all about nail art, you don’t have to go with a plain mani. There are so many ways that you can sport the chic metallic brown. Below, find five ways to wear this trendy and elegant color.

Hyper-Realistic

For those who cite a Moscow mule as their favorite drink, this one is for you. Ask your nail tech to go the realism route by fully mimicking the hammered metal cup with small circle indentations in the polish.

Frosted Floral

For a cute and simple accent nail, try adding a subtle floral design on the ring finger. It adds a little pop without being too much.

French Tips

Not everyone loves all-over color. If you fall into this group, these abstract French tips elevate the classic manicure design while showcasing the trending hue.

Mix & Match

Can’t make up your mind? Play around with multiple designs at once. This nail artist combined a signature French tip with solid polish.

Ombré

The gradient of this ombré mani creates a stunning blend between a pale neutral and the opulent copper shade.