Nails
Ring In 2025 With These Stunning Nail Art Designs
Including martini-adorned tips.
New Year’s Eve not only marks the end of the holiday season, but a chance to enter a new era with a clean slate. For some, that’s reason enough to celebrate the clock striking midnight with a gorgeous nail look.
It goes without saying that New Year’s Eve is associated with sparkle. So a mani design that shimmers in shades of silver or gold are effortless go-tos for the occasion.
This winter, however, some of the trendiest nail polish hues include sapphire blue, chocolate, emerald green, and “ice princess”-esque white — so you may want to consider adding in luxe rhinestones or glitter to your current fave color for the upcoming affair. Also, a mirror-like chrome finish is an always-chic choice (and is surprisingly easy to recreate at home for those last-minute NYE nail painters).
For a more playful manicure that will take you through the night, cocktail-inspired nails are on-trend thanks to Hailey Bieber’s recent dirty martini tips. Who knew minimal olive art would end up being one of the chicest ways to close out 2024?
From subtle manicures that glisten to more luxuriously bedazzled tips, keep scrolling for 10 nail art ideas for a glam New Year’s Eve ’24.
1Sultry Sparkling Sapphire
Elevate your trendy sapphire and navy blue manicures by adding a glistening glittery top coat that makes your tips look like a starry night sky.
2Glittering French Tips
Crisp French nails with multifaceted sparkling tips — which you can paint in metallic silver, gold, rose gold, or champagne — are a New Year’s Eve staple that will *always* slay.
3Wintery White Chrome
White chrome nails are the ultimate “ice princess” manicure that will take you from those glitzy New Year’s parties and beyond.
4Jewelry-Like Gold Chrome Accents
Go for an eye-catching nail design that rivals your gleaming, high-end ring stack with abstract gold chrome accents and pearl details.
5Chic Dirty Martini Details
Match your manicure to your evening cocktail with these minimal dirty martini-adorned nails that feature silver glasses and itty bitty olives.
6Colorful Rhinestone Studs
These simple nails covered in colorful rhinestones are a gorgeous option for minimal manicure enthusiasts.
7Coquette Silver Ribbons
Carry the coquette vibe into 2025 with wintery baby blue and pink nails covered in ultra-fine shimmer and silver chrome ribbons.
8Bedazzled Emerald Adornments
Go for glam with neutral nails topped with the prettiest emerald green gemstones, silver studs, and elegant pearls that beautifully catch the light.
9Dark Chocolate Glass Nails
ICYMI, dimensional “glass nails” are expected to be a standout nail trend in the new year. Show you have your fingers on the pulse with these chocolate brown tips in the viral glass-like finish.
10Subtle Champagne Shimmer
If you want something more subtle — yet that still has a touch of sparkle — try topping pale pink “bubble bath” nails with a soft champagne shimmer.