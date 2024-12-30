New Year’s Eve not only marks the end of the holiday season, but a chance to enter a new era with a clean slate. For some, that’s reason enough to celebrate the clock striking midnight with a gorgeous nail look.

It goes without saying that New Year’s Eve is associated with sparkle. So a mani design that shimmers in shades of silver or gold are effortless go-tos for the occasion.

This winter, however, some of the trendiest nail polish hues include sapphire blue, chocolate, emerald green, and “ice princess”-esque white — so you may want to consider adding in luxe rhinestones or glitter to your current fave color for the upcoming affair. Also, a mirror-like chrome finish is an always-chic choice (and is surprisingly easy to recreate at home for those last-minute NYE nail painters).

For a more playful manicure that will take you through the night, cocktail-inspired nails are on-trend thanks to Hailey Bieber’s recent dirty martini tips. Who knew minimal olive art would end up being one of the chicest ways to close out 2024?

From subtle manicures that glisten to more luxuriously bedazzled tips, keep scrolling for 10 nail art ideas for a glam New Year’s Eve ’24.

1 Sultry Sparkling Sapphire @avrnailswatches Elevate your trendy sapphire and navy blue manicures by adding a glistening glittery top coat that makes your tips look like a starry night sky.

2 Glittering French Tips @humbliztic_nailz Crisp French nails with multifaceted sparkling tips — which you can paint in metallic silver, gold, rose gold, or champagne — are a New Year’s Eve staple that will *always* slay.

3 Wintery White Chrome @abby_nails.x White chrome nails are the ultimate “ice princess” manicure that will take you from those glitzy New Year’s parties and beyond.

4 Jewelry-Like Gold Chrome Accents @chibimoon.nails Go for an eye-catching nail design that rivals your gleaming, high-end ring stack with abstract gold chrome accents and pearl details.

5 Chic Dirty Martini Details @nailed_it_bykirsty Match your manicure to your evening cocktail with these minimal dirty martini-adorned nails that feature silver glasses and itty bitty olives.

6 Colorful Rhinestone Studs @brushedbyb_ These simple nails covered in colorful rhinestones are a gorgeous option for minimal manicure enthusiasts.

7 Coquette Silver Ribbons @beauty_byhollie_ Carry the coquette vibe into 2025 with wintery baby blue and pink nails covered in ultra-fine shimmer and silver chrome ribbons.

8 Bedazzled Emerald Adornments @sansungnails Go for glam with neutral nails topped with the prettiest emerald green gemstones, silver studs, and elegant pearls that beautifully catch the light.

9 Dark Chocolate Glass Nails @thecolornook ICYMI, dimensional “glass nails” are expected to be a standout nail trend in the new year. Show you have your fingers on the pulse with these chocolate brown tips in the viral glass-like finish.