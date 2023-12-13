Aesthetics that emphasize simplicity are on the rise, and a new nail color trend — lovingly referred to as “bubble bath” nails — is taking over as well.

Similar to “milk bath” nails, the neutral manicure that has been spotted on celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Kourtney Kardashian Barker, a bubble bath manicure is both timeless and minimalistic.

“I think when you look at the current trends — like balletcore, clean girl, or cold girl — these nails match those aesthetics and are also great for those who don’t like a lot on their nails but still want them to look ‘done,’” says Iram Shelton, UK-based celebrity nail artist and OPI Global Ambassador.

On TikTok, the #BubbleBathNails hashtag has almost 10 million views, cementing the barely-there look as one to watch for months to come.

What Are “Bubble Bath” Nails?

At the heart of the trend is a specific nail color that has become a timeless salon staple. “Bubble bath nails are inspired by the actual shade from OPI,” says Shelton. “It’s a milky, pinky nude shade that has been listed as the top nude for years now.”

Part of Bubble Bath’s appeal is that it’s a great option for just about everyone. “It’s slightly translucent, and depending on how many coats are applied, can achieve a beautiful pink which looks great on almost all skin tones and nail lengths,” Shelton says.

It’s also a shade that’s appropriate for a multitude of occasions. “I think that Bubble Bath is everyone’s tried-and-true shade whether you are a DIYer, manicurist, or salon owner,” says OPI’s North America Education Manager, Galdina Jimenez.

“It has not only stood the test of time but has become more popular because it is the go-to shade for both everyday and the most special occasion,” Jimenez adds. “At the beach, a job interview, or down the aisle, Bubble Bath complements any outfit.”

How To Get Bubble Bath Nails

Before you get started, be sure to take time for proper manicure preparation. “The first step of a great manicure is ensuring you’ve prepped the nail and shaped it,” says Shelton. “If you skip this step, you won’t achieve the salon-looking results.”

“Push back the cuticles, nip away any hang nails, and gently file and buff the nail,” Shelton says. “Once done, apply a base coat, two coats of OPI’s Bubble Bath, and finish with a top coat.”

If you don’t have the shade, you can reach for another milky pink neutral pink or mix a sheer nude with a milky white color.

6 Bubble Bath Nail Art Ideas

While a simple coat of bubble bath-inspired polish is always a good idea, the understated color makes a great base for nail art designs. Here are six ways to experiment with the shade, from rhinestone accents to chrome finishes.

1. Adorned With Holiday Ornaments

An unexpected holiday manicure that will take you from late December through the New Year, these bubble bath nails, created by Shelton, are adorned with gemstones to mimic the look of hanging ornaments.

2. Dipped In Diamonds

Love the look of a minimal bubble bath manicure but want to add an element of glamour? Take inspiration from this design, and top soft pink nails with round silver rhinestones.

3. Chrome Bubble Bath Nails

For a bubble bath manicure with a trendy glazed donut finish, replicate the look of this chromatic manicure with two coats of OPI’s Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath topped with a dusting of chrome powder. It’s surprisingly easily to recreate at home with some expert-approved DIY hacks.

4. Balletcore Bows

Bubble bath nails very much embody the balletcore trend. Add some 3D bows to your design, and you’ve got yourself a manicure fit for a sugar plum fairy.

5. Milky Rose Quartz Tips

A marbled quartz texture on extra long nails has an elegant vibe — and especially when paired with bubble bath-inspired pink polish colors, the result will have all eyes on your statement-making manicure.

6. Sugar-Coated Bubble Bath Nails

If you happen to be a bubble bath nail lover who wants to amp up their look in a subtle way, try topping the shade with some soft shimmer for a simple manicure that will beautifully catch the light.