New York Fashion Week may have just wrapped, but the style and beauty trends that emerged from its runways are only beginning to spread. While all eyes were on the catwalk, however, everyone knows there’s just as much inspo to take from the front row. After all, that’s where you’ll spot celebrities dressed in their finest, transforming the strut to their seats into their own fashion show as photographers snap just as many pics of them as the models.

This season, countless A-listers graced the fall/winter 2025 presentations. Emily Ratajkowski and Halle Bailey showed up at Coach, Paige DeSorbo attended Michael Kors and Christian Siriano, Cara Delevingne went to Thom Browne, and Keke Palmer was spotted at Brandon Maxwell. But they didn’t just serve from a style standpoint — they also showcased some major beauty looks, many of which will dominate the year’s trends.

Ahead, a look at the best makeup and hair moments from NYFW’s fall/winter ’25 front row attendees — including Madelaine Petsch’s ’90s glam, Laverne Cox’s edgy bob, and more.

1 Laverne Cox’s Pageboy Bob Getty Images/TheStewartofNY / Contributor Cox revealed a dramatic hair change when she attended the Christian Siriano show. The look in question? A copper-colored pageboy-style blunt bob, complete with blunt baby bangs. It was anything but subtle.

2 Emily Ratajkowski’s Romantic Flush Getty Images/Gilbert Flores / Contributor Dressed in a very on-trend brown suede ensemble, Ratajkowski looked radiant at Coach with an “I’m cold” makeup look — executed with the perfect peach flush.

3 Halle Bailey’s Braided Topknot Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff Also at Coach, Bailey stunned in a chic braided topknot that allowed her shimmery cut crease eye makeup to really shine.

4 Ciara’s Flipped Bob Getty Images/Aeon / Contributor Ever the beauty chameleon, Ciara showed up at Thom Browne with the hairstyle of the moment: the “flipped bob.”

5 Paige DeSorbo’s Wet Hair Look Getty Images/Aeon / Contributor Summer House star and Giggly Squad co-host DeSorbo sported an utterly chic wet hairdo at Siriano that was swept to the side. She paired the edgy hairstyle with bronzed cheekbones and a subtle rosy lip.

6 Rachel Zegler’s Latte Makeup Getty Images/Gilbert Flores / Contributor Rachel Zegler showcased a master class in latte makeup with her chocolate brown smoky eyeshadow that matched her dress while attending the Michael Kors show.

7 Keke Palmer’s Copper Strands Getty Images/Gilbert Flores / Contributor At Brandon Maxwell, Palmer turned heads with her fiery copper waist-length hair that looked just as silky as her dress.

8 Cara Delevingne’s Wavy Hair Getty Images/Udo Salters / Stringer Delevingne kept her ombré strands down and wavy for an understated vibe. She paired the low-key hairstyle with pink blush, defined brows, and brown lids.

9 Emmy Rossum’s Curly Bob Getty Images/TheStewartofNY / Contributor At Carolina Herrera’s presentation, Emmy Rossum wore her bob haircut curly and voluminous, which looked extra gorgeous with her red lip.