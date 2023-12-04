When looking back on the countless nail art trends of 2023, it’s impossible to decide which one is the coolest of them all. From hot pink Barbiecore nails to ultra-chic “old money” manicures, our fingertips have truly been through the wringer — in the best way.

With BeautyTok moving at warp speed, there’s never going to be a shortage of interesting nail art to try, and it also means we’re constantly outdoing ourselves in the creativity department. Whether you want something simple, like a blushed aura nail, or something funky and jewel-encrusted, like shiny 3D chrome nails, there’s a mani aesthetic for you.

Of course, as with all trends, a certain nail art design will skyrocket in popularity on social media and have its moment before everyone’s onto something new. Sea glass nails were everywhere in the spring, red theory manis had a moment in the summer, and dark galaxy nails sparkled in the fall, but that doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of the year in nail art.

Keep scrolling below for a look back at 14 of the coolest manicure trends of 2023.

1 Chrome Frenchies Had A Moment Instagram/@nailartbyqueenie The classic French tip continued to reign supreme in 2023, where it seemed to take a dozen twists and turns. We saw half moon manicures and micro Frenchies, but chrome French tips — which combined two of the year’s top nail trends in one — definitely won our hearts. (And Hailey Bieber may have played a part in this, thanks to the chrome red tips she wore last December.)

2 Mermaidcore Made A Splash Instagram/@kimng2214 When The Little Mermaid came out at the beginning of the summer, everyone immediately showed their excitement by wearing the prettiest oceanic blues and pearlescent purples on their fingertips. Halle Berry then took things one step further by rocking 3D mermaid nails, and suddenly everyone was wearing crusty shells, pearls, and starfish — all of which served major Ariel vibes.

4 Bug Nails Swarmed Your FYP Instagram/@nail.nostalgia At one point, bug nails were everywhere on BeautyTok. While beetles might not be the first thing that springs to mind when envisioning your next manicure, you have to admit they looked surprisingly chic.

5 Clear Nails Were Cool Instagram/@__hanasumire Megan Fox, Halle Bailey, and Doja Cat all wore clear nails this year — and the look also took off on TikTok where transparent designs racked up millions of views. Not only are they brilliantly see-through and extra shiny, but clear nails are also the perfect backdrop for pretty add-ons like gems, splashes of color, and 3D textures.

6 Half & Half Gave Us Options Instagram/@jasmines_nailss With so many nail designs to choose from, it was a huge relief when half and half nails started trending. Instead of choosing one color, you could officially go to town with two, three, or more, and play around with clashing hues and patterns.

7 Cherry Nails Popped Instagram/@disseynails Once Kourtney Kardashian was spotted with a cutesie cherry manicure, it was only a matter of time before we saw the adorable fruit on everyone’s fingertips. Whether you went for a mini bunch of stems or full-on 3D fruits, it was guaranteed to look extra sweet.

8 Cow Print Was Everywhere Instagram/@sunbeamnails If you didn’t get a cowboy boot tattoo this year, then you probably rocked cow print nails, at the very least. All things Western were in, including black and white spotted mani designs, which served coastal cowgirl.

9 Our Tips Glowed In The Dark Instagram/@nailsbyandrea__ Leave it to TikTok to come up with truly over-the-top nail ideas. With over 2.7 million views, glow-in-the-dark nails were bound to light up your FYP at one point or another. This special polish charges up in the daylight and then turns luminescent by night.

10 Coquette Was Cute Instagram/@heluviee Balletcore-everything took 2023 by storm. The trend featured lots of bows and ribbons on wardrobe staples, in trending hairstyles, and on everyone’s fingertips by way of 3D bow acrylics and corset details.

11 Cabincore Got Cozy Instagram/@ibedoingnails This year, cabincore and cottagecore aesthetics took over our social media feeds... and our nail salons. While cottagecore is all about sweet details like lace, florals, and other cozy designs, cabincore is more about wearing nature-inspired artwork — think mushroom nail art and botanical prints fit for a fairy.

12 Dark Galaxy Nails Took Over Instagram/@brittsnailss The dark galaxy trend took your usual glossy or matte black polish to the next level by adding holographic, glitter, or iridescent details so that your fingertips channeled the deepest reaches of space. The aesthetic also includes dark blue and purple aura nails, 3D supernova details, and the occasional alien head.

13 We Said “Hi” To Barbiecore Instagram/@tombachick In the year of the Barbie movie, it was only natural that Barbiecore nails completely took over, too. Think hot pinks, chunky glitter, fuchsia crocodile prints, and anything else that would look right at home in a Barbie dream house. Apart from Margot Robbie herself, Nicki Minaj, Selena Gomez, Emily Ratajkowski, and Dua Lipa all stepped out with fun pink nail designs.

14 3D Chrome Caught Our Eye Instagram/@addiisnails One of the most eye-catching trends of 2023 had to be 3D chrome, which featured extra-chunky metallic finishes in place of basic tips, including everything from ripples of gold to dollops of silver and intricate rose gold textures. The end result? A manicure that positively oozed high shine and luxury.