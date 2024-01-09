On Jan. 7, 2024, stars arrived on the glitzy red carpet in celebration of the 81st Golden Globe Awards, where films like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and more received accolades.

As far as red carpet looks went, timelessly understated glamour and nostalgic French manicures dominated the trends, with Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, and Taylor Swift just a few standouts from the occasion. Pedro Pascal’s hidden message nail art, however, might just take the cake for my personal favorite manicure from the Golden Globes.

Pedro’s “Ouchy” Nail Art

ICYMI, the “Last of Us” actor arrived on the red carpet in a retro turtleneck paired with well-tailored black slacks, styled by Julie Ragolia. His hair was groomed by Courtney Ullrich-Mooney, who kept his skin glowing and pushed his hair back into a sleek style. Aside from his face-framing square glasses, his arm sling was an accessory of note.

Nodding to his arm injury in the most subtle and humorous way, Pascal adorned his nails with an off-white milk bath nail polish color, adding black letters that spelled out “ouchy.”

California-based manicurist Christina, who goes by @nailpaint.christina on Instagram, is the nail artist behind the cheeky look.

His 2023 Met Gala Nail Art Moment

While Pascal’s “ouch” nail art was his most recent mani moment, he’s experimented with minimal nail designs on previous occasions.

At the 2023 Met Gala, the actor wore a black Valentino logo on both middle fingers, coinciding with his red-hot look on the famed carpeted steps. Once again, his go-to manicurist Christina is to thank for the small yet impactful addition to his look.

An Ode To Men & Their “Man”-icures

In line with the actor’s Instagram handle — @pascalispunk — nail art on men has always been a punk rock staple, with dazzling “man”-icures spotted amongst rockstars of the ’70s and ’80s. In recent years, artists such as Harry Styles and Tyler, the Creator have continued to embrace the trend in playful new ways.