When it comes to Rihanna’s makeup, the artist and mom of two boys always comes correct and serves up a show-stopping look.

While the “Lift Me Up” singer is no stranger to a soft makeup moment with neutral tones, as of late, she’s been a big fan of adding unexpected pops of color to her look. Most recently, she rocked bright purple eyeshadow on the red carpet, and this week, she wore what may just be her most vibrant lip color yet.

Rihanna’s Hot Pink Lip Moment

On Jan. 10, Savage X Fenty teased its upcoming lingerie campaign for Valentine’s Day. In every Instagram photo, the Fenty Beauty founder is pictured in vibrant pink garments and stiletto pumps of the same hue — though it’s her matching fuchsia lipstick that truly brings the dreamy monochromatic vision to life.

Priscilla Ono, Rihanna’s right-hand makeup artist who has glammed the star for years, is to thank for the understated beat.

Keeping the complexion bright with a cloud-like matte finish, Ono opted for minimal makeup on Rihanna’s almond-shaped eyes.

The musician’s cheeks were kept flushed with a complementary pink blush color, while her matte fuchsia lips were the clear star of the show.

The Exact Lipstick Shade She Used

Given that Rihanna is the founder of Fenty Beauty, it makes sense that she would use her own formulations on the regular — and Ono revealed that the Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in Pink Limo’scene is the exact shade she used for the campaign.

ICYMI, Rihanna used the same velvety lipstick formula at her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance, but wore a red shade called The MVP.

In love with this color for Valentine’s Day plans? You may want to act fast, because this particular pink shade is a limited-edition launch that’s here for a good time, not a long time.

Hot Pink Is Back Like It Never Left

Throughout 2022, a very specific shade of hot pink — just like the one on Rihanna’s lips — was the undisputed color of the year, with Valentino’s all-pink collection a total fave amongst the celebrities. Even in 2023, Barbie’s power was hard to miss, as pink tones reigned amongst the biggest trends.