On Oct. 4, 2023, Selena Gomez hosted the Rare Impact Fund’s inaugural benefit and used the opportunity to debut a chic blunt bob haircut.

An outspoken advocate who’s been transparent about her personal struggles, Gomez launched the organization (which receives one percent of Rare Beauty’s sales) in conjunction with her brand with the goal of eliminating stigmas associated with mental health and globally expanding youths’ access to services and education.

The star revealed her shoulder-skimming bob on the event’s red carpet, where she was joined by her Only Murders in the Building co-star, Martin Short, H.E.R., Marshmello, influencers such as Amanda Diaz, and more notable names.

Selena’s New Blunt Bob Haircut

The celebrity hairstylist responsible for Gomez’s fresh short cut is Los Angeles-based pro Marissa Marino, an expert who also works with Olivia Holt and rising star Renee Rapp. Styled with a sharp middle part, the blunt chop was pin-straight with plenty of glass-like shine.

Manicurist Tom Bachik was on nail duty, painting her tips with a very on-trend shade of silver. As for the exact polish she wore? Bachik revealed on Instagram that he used Mia Secrets Gelux Polish in Silver Stars.

Melissa Murdick was the makeup artist behind the “Single Soon” singer’s glam that featured fluffy brows, natural eyes, soft peach blush, and a neutral lip.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fresh Off Of Paris Fashion Week

Gomez was back in L.A. after hitting the streets of the French capital for Paris Fashion Week. Some of her most memorable looks from the occasion include a stormy blue eyeshadow moment and an off-the-shoulder Jacquemus mini dress that gave major Princess Diana vibes.

The Rise Of The “Power Bob”

ICYMI, long blunt bob haircuts have been everywhere this year, with celebs like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey also embracing shorter looks.

Top pros in the industry recently told Bustle that bobs will trend throughout the upcoming season — so if you’re in need of fall hair inspiration, Gomez’s fresh style just might be it.