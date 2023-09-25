With the cooler fall months approaching, there is often a desire for a bit of change on a personal level to coincide with the fashion-forward season.

For some, that may mean amping up the glam and opting for warm, terracotta-hued “cinnamon spice girl” makeup looks. Others will likely be on the hunt for a fresh new perfume to add to their fragranced wardrobe, like a leather scent that gives “quiet luxury” vibes, or perhaps a cozy amber aroma that gives big cabincore energy.

For the more daring beauty lovers, however, September marks the time to revisit your go-to salon for a new haircut — either for an expected refresh, or even for a complete transformation that marks the start of a new era.

Megan Fox kicked off the autumn season, transforming her mid-length copper tresses into a vivid, “red velvet” long bob. What’s more, countless A-listers have been experimenting with bangs, with Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, Halsey, and Julia Fox the most notable.

In need of a bit of inspiration for your next haircut? Below are the top 10 stylist-approved fall haircut trends for 2023, as shared by Dimitris Giannetos (who is the hairstylist behind Megan Fox’s vibrant lob), Tatum Neill, Jenn Lagron, Tukia Allen, Cherilyn Farris, Ryan Austin, and Justin Toves-Vincilione.

Face-Framing Butterfly Haircut Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images “A butterfly cut with curtain bangs will be big for clients with long hair looking to shake it up,” Tatum Neill, creative director of Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes and Elevate Hair, tells Bustle. Jenn Lagron, a celeb-loved hairstylist who works with the likes of Chrissy Teigen and Stassie Karanikolaou, adds: “This haircut will remove any dry, damaged ends from summer and restore life back into your hair.” As for styling the face-framing layers? “A bouncy blowout using a round brush or rollers will pair perfectly. Finish your style by spraying the UNITE TEXTURIZA Spray from root to ends for the perfect fullness and hold onto your new, fresh layers." As for some A-listers who are pretty loyal to the ’70s-inspired, shaggy ‘do? Jennifer Lopez, Sabrina Carpenter, and Hailee Steinfeld are some familiar faces of note.

Audrey Hepburn-Esque Midi Bangs Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Not quite as short as micro bangs, midi bangs are a bit choppy and fall just above the eyebrows. With A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, and Julia Fox experimenting with the look, it’s sure to be a cool-girl haircut for fall 2023.

Wolf Cut Lob @dimitrishair Dimitris Giannetos — whose clientele also includes Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Gigi Hadid, and Camila Cabello — shared with Bustle a bit more on the textured lob he created for Fox. “This is a longer bob with some face framing layers, similar to a wolf cut for short hair. It’s easy to maintain, and you can add curls or leave it straight for an everyday, on-the-go fall style.”

Shaggy Short Cut Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Short bobs and shags are still in and will continue to rise in popularity,” Neill explains. What’s more, “people [are] adding lots of fringe,” which no doubt gives that French girl chic. Taylor Hill is the most recent to ditch her long, wedding-ready strands for a shorter tousled haircut.

Micro Mini Bob Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “The ear-length bob — aka the micro bob — is the new lob,” Giannetos predicts. “Popularity began to emerge from the 2023 Spring/Summer Fashion Week runway shows, but this look has been around forever [as it’s] classy, timeless, and very easy to maintain. I’ve worked with many celebs to create this hair trend, [like] Ciara and Kourtney Kardashian Barker.” Tukia Allen, an educator coach at Atlanta’s Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute, agrees: “Short bobs will most definitely be in for the fall. These classic bobs will have added texture and loose length as they move away from the odd grow-outs of the summer.”

’90s-Era Bouncy Layers @priyankachopra "We're seeing a surge in heavily layered haircuts that have a lot of volume and movement,” says Cherilyn Farris, a celebrity hair guru who works with Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. “I love this look styled with blown-out volume that creates C-shaped bends in the layers, [and I like to finish] by flipping the head upside down and spraying texture spray throughout.”

The Bixie Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Not only are the sun-lit days getting short, but the hair lengths for fall are shortening, too. “We will also see cropped pixies with tons of body on top and lots of texture,” Allen says. In need of some inspo? Halsey has shown on more than one occasion that less hair doesn’t mean less fun (and color).

Blunt Power Bob Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For countless stars in popular media, a power bob is often seen on women who emit a powerful energy and are truly unafraid to embrace their unique strength and use their voice. Kim Kardashian, for one, has opted for the look on countless occasions, though it often seems to make an appearance when she’s working towards criminal justice reform. "This cut is strong, powerful, and can really elevate your look,” Lagron says. Farris chimes in to say: “It’s the season for big change and chopping off length to is something everyone should experience. It’s fun and empowering.”

Wispy Birkin Bangs ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images “Birkin bangs are a must for fall,” Justin Toves-Vincilione, a stylist and Authentic Beauty Concept advocate, shares. “A longer and wispier version of curtain bangs that are usually blended perfectly into face-framing layers, these bangs can be left longer and styled with volume.” One thing to keep in mind: “As with all bangs, this style is on the higher maintenance side. Anyone considering this look should consult with a hairstylist before committing to the cut.”