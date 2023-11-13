Selena Gomez’s “Black Nail Theory” Manicure Is A Total Power Move

In the ever-evolving world of manicures, a few playful nail art trends and polish colors are taking over at the moment. Namely: icy blue lacquer shades, chocolate brown-colored sets with a mirror-like chromatic finish, and even cool girl tortoiseshell printed tips are very much on-trend.

As for the understated (yet timelessly bold) manicure moment that’s quickly defining the winter 2024 season? Glossy black nails. And Selena Gomez — who is either spotted with playfully colorful tips or a nearly naked set — is the latest to adorn her nails with an inky nail polish color.

Selena’s Glossy Black Nails

With her nails the long coffin shape that’s unofficially become her go-to, Gomez paired her mod, 19060s-inspired makeup with ultra-shiny black nails. The result? A darkly feminine manicure that brings a whole lot of sultry intrigue to the Rare Beauty founder’s sweet aura.

Her dark nails were painted by her go-to manicurist Tom Bachik, who also famously lacquers the tips of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, Margot Robbie, and more.

As for the rest of her vibrant look? Orlando Pita created her bouncy blowout, Hung Vanngo is to thank for the elegant makeup, and Kate Young is the fashion stylist who curated her colorful ensemble.

What Is The “Black Nail Theory?”

ICYWW, the “black nail theory” is a manicure trend that’s taking over TikTok — and just in time for the chilly fall and winter months.

The rising theory purports that glossy black nails promote feelings of increased confidence. Further, a dark manicure is said to make the wearer appear bold, daring, and even mysterious.

Welcome To The Dark Side

Not only have pro manicurists recently told Bustle that black nails will be a major trend for the upcoming winter months. In the last few weeks, lots of A-listers have tapped the classic look.

Kim Kardashian attended the 2023 CFDA Awards on Nov. 6 with glossy black tips. In early October, Kendall Jenner stepped out with her short, round nails painted in the trending polish color. Before that, Olivia Rodrigo and Demi Lovato both arrived at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards with diamond-like black nails.