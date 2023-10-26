Amongst the beauty obsessed, Sephora’s biannual sales are truly the year’s main events. And just in time for the holiday season, the retailer is about to treat its most loyal Beauty Insiders...

Kicking off on Oct. 27, 2023 across all Sephora locations (and online), all eligible products from the buzziest beauty brands on the market will be on sale. Depending on your member tier, the deals only get better.

Rouge Members: Get 20% off and the earliest sale access, from Oct. 27 - Nov. 6

Get 20% off and the earliest sale access, from Oct. 27 - Nov. 6 VIB Members: Get 15% off and can access the sale from Oct. 31 - Nov. 6

Get 15% off and can access the sale from Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 Insider Members: Get 10% and can access the sale from Oct. 31 - Nov. 6

The entire Sephora Collection range will be at 30% off, both online and in-stores.

All shoppers just need to enter the discount code TIMETOSAVE at checkout. For web scrollers and app users alike, Sephora is offering free shipping, no offer code needed.

Whether you’re shopping your way through a holiday wish list or just need a major beauty refresh, here are 10 of the many deals from Sephora’s fall 2023 sale for Beauty Insiders.

10 Deals From Sephora’s Fall 2023 Sale

If you’ve had your eyes on some big ticket items (but haven’t felt like shopping them at full price), now is a good time to purchase some cult-loved hair stylers, like the Dyson Airwrap.

When it comes to on-trend fragrances for the fall and winter months, vanilla-filled scents are truly having their main character moment. As for Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum? The luxurious aroma is defined by a combination of three unique vanilla qualities, spiked with hints of heated ginger and dreamy lavender.

This limited edition Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Mini Body Ritual bundle fills your routine with the cult-loved signature scent that many refer to as the “Brazilian Bum Bum” fragrance.

In the ever-evolving world of beauty, the lip category has truly exploded, with countless balms, treatments, masks, glosses, oils, and beyond dropping by the day. The Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, currently is available in seven shades, is loved by many, as it marries deep hydration with juicy pigment.

Inspired by the deserts of Arizona, dae has quite a few TikTok-viral hair products to its name. This limited edition Shine Bright Hair Set contains its OG shampoo and conditioner, plus the brand’s newest Stargloss Shine Treatment (which makes slicked-back styles as effortless as ever).

When in doubt, a neutral eyeshadow palette is always a win. Patrick Ta’s Major Dimension III Matte Eyeshadow Palette in particular is filled with all-matte, highly pigmented colors, along with two cream formulas that effortlessly intensify any makeup look.

Whether you have acne-prone or super sensitive skin, The Outset has essentials that nourish complexions in the gentlest of ways. If you’ve yet to get your hands on products from the brand, the Eye Cream + Restorative Night Cream duo is a good start.

A limited edition collection that all but screams holiday, the Red Collection Lip & Cheek Set à la REFY comes equipped with everything you need for a trendy cherry-inspired pout.

In February of this year, Glossier finally made its debut at Sephora. A more recent launch from the minimal makeup brand, the Stretch Fluid Foundation boasts light-to-medium coverage, and is currently available in 32 flexible shades.

A limited edition holiday bundle (that’s likely to sell out quickly), the Sephora Favorites Holiday Sparkly Clean Beauty Kit features best-sellers from brands like Rose Inc., caliray, Saie, and more.