Neutral Chrome Nails Are 2024’s Quintessential Minimalist Manicure

In the ever-evolving world of nail art, it goes without saying that chrome nails are the unofficial manicure of Hollywood’s elite.

Case in point? Dua Lipa’s silver disco ball tips, Hailey Bieber’s chocolate brown chromatic set, Beyoncé’s Renaissance-inspired gunmetal moment, and Bella Hadid’s mirror-like lavender nails are only a few recent examples of celebs getting in on the buzzy trend.

While countless colors have gotten a serious chromatic upgrade for winter 2024 — like icy baby blue, Barbiecore pink, holiday-ready red, and sultry pure black — neutral chrome nails are always a slay.

Neutral Chrome Nail Ideas

From milk chocolate-inspired nails to creamy taupe tips, neutral chrome nails are the perfect minimalist manicure to kick off 2024.

Just take your favorite nude nail polish — from a light pearly white to a beautiful rich brown — and top it with a trendy chromatic finish.

As for some A-listers who have painted their nails in shades of neutral polish with a shimmering finish, Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s glazed pedicure and Kylie Jenner’s pearlescent short set surely top the list.

Neutral Chrome Nail Polishes

When creating a chrome set at home, perhaps the easiest way to nail the look — without breaking out the chromatic powders — is to paint your tips with a chromatic nail polish.

The Londontown Lakur Enhanced Colour Nail Lacquer in Pearl ($16) is a softer shimmering champagne color, while the OPI Nail Lacquer in Fall-ing for Milan ($11.49) is a mid-tone beige polish with a metallic finish.

Naked Chrome Press-On Nails

Taking cues from Kim Kardashian, who on more than one occasion has raved about the press-on nail life, the faux nail alternative not only gives you an on-trend mani in minutes, but can keep your natural nails healthy with the right removal process, too.

For the ultimate soft neutral set, the OPI xPRESS/On Press On Nails in Throw Me a Kiss ($12.99) is a safe bet, while Static Nails Reusable Pop-On Manicure in Nude Illusion Round ($20) is a darker beige shade with a pretty ombré design.

You can also opt for Dashing Diva’s semi-cured gel nail strips that were created in partnership with celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, the pro behind Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails that ignited the chrome nail trend.