On the evening of Sept. 12, some of the music industry’s most beloved icons showed up and showed out for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. From rocker-chic ‘dos and holographic nails, to pretty pink powdered cheeks and nipple-baring ‘fits that brought all of the spice to the red (or actually, pink) carpet — it’s safe to say that everyone’s favorite A-listers understood the assignment.

Alongside a surprise appearance from *NSYNC (which had Millennials in near-tears), Taylor Swift arrived on the carpet and immediately turned heads as her attendance was only rumored thanks to her legendary Eras Tour being in full swing. And as always, the artist didn’t disappoint.

Wearing a form-fitting LBD à la Versace with a major thigh slit, Swift amped up the drama with some layered mixed metal chains. As for her glam, she went with some expertly tousled hair gathered in a loose half-up ‘do that all but screamed Midnights. Sticking to her go-to look, she opted for a thick wing along her blue eyes, and an understated neutral lip.

Being the most-nominated artist at this year’s VMAs with 11 total nods, Swift undoubtedly owned the star-studded night, taking home a total of nine wins. And after spending the night dancing to all of the incredible performers, which included Sabrina Carpenter (who is actually opening the Era Tour at the moment), she made a quick change into her after party look.

Wearing an ultra-short denim bustier dress — which immediately nods to Britney Spears’ all denim everything ensemble at the 2001 VMAs — the Lavender Haze singer kept her makeup and hair the same, save for an added red lip.

ICYWW, red hues are a major trend to watch for the cool months ahead, with dark scarlet manicures, red blush shades, and even vibrant red hair hues a major green flag — and Swift has single-handedly cemented the rising trend.