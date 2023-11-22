And just like that, Thanksgiving day is nearly here. For the makeup lovers of the world, the fall holiday is basically an opportunity to get all dolled up to chill in your living room (and eat plenty of delicious, home-cooked food, too).

Experts in the makeup industry have previously told Bustle that quite a few bold beauty looks are on-trend for the season ahead— like the ever-popular “latte makeup,” vampy lips, and the return of full-beat glam à la 2016.

While a full beat is always fun, more low-key celebrations sometimes call for a makeup moment that is effortless and easy to achieve in a pinch, while still bringing some on-trend glamour that feels festive.

Need some inspiration for a simple Thanksgiving makeup look? Below, find ideas that you’ll be able to recreate in no time.

4 Quick Thanksgiving Makeup Looks

1. Warm & Bronzed

In line with the buzzy “latte makeup” trend, a bronzed makeup look for Thanksgiving will always be a vibe — and you only need a couple of products.

Allan Avendaño, a member of L'Oréal Paris’ League of Experts and celebrity makeup artist who works with Sabrina Carpenter, Rachel Zegler, and Isabela Merced, told Bustle how to get the look. “I’d suggest using a soft wash of bronzer on the eyelids and cheeks to warm up the face, while also giving a nod to fall pumpkin shades,” says Avendaño.

He prefers to use the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Bronzer to nail the look, which currently comes in eight soft matte shades. “It’s an easy way to add color to the face, without being overwhelming or looking too ‘made up.’”

As for the final touch? “Finish it off with a nude brown lipstick or gloss, and this monochromatic look will make you look healthy and ready for the holidays. You can also pair it with a brick red or orange red lip for a more festive pout.”

2. “Cinnamon Spice Girl” Makeup

“Cinnamon spice girl” makeup is officially on the rise, bringing warm, earthy pigments and terracotta blush. “I love when brown and pumpkin spice matte shades start taking over for the fall seasons,” says Avendaño. “They look great on almost everyone.”

A wash of orange blush paired with bronzy, autumnal eyeshadow is a winning combination.

3. Sultry “Wine-Stained” Lips

Thanksgiving’s main event is dinner, but that doesn’t mean you need to shy away from colorful lipstick. Just make sure you opt for a matte formula that has the longevity to last through lots of eating and drinking.

“A long-wear lipstick is definitely key for keeping your lip color on through all the food and drinks you’ll be consuming,” Avendaño says. “One coat of a great long-wear lipstick will keep your lips looking great throughout the night.”

Avendaño recently used the L'Oréal Paris Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick in Wine Not on TikTok star and podcast host Alix Earle.

As for other wine-inspired colors to consider for the evening? Makeup by Mario’s Ultra Suede Lipstick in Amanda and Dior’s Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Transfer-Proof Lipstick in Forever Bold are other great options to try.

4. Pops Of Rusted Red

Looking for an eyeshadow color to swipe one? Warm, rusty shades are an easy way to give your Thanksgiving makeup look some extra oomph.

“Rusty shades make any eye color pop, and the warm brown tones on the cheeks create a warm hue that often disappears during the colder months,” Avendaño says.

A wallet-friendly option is e.l.f. Cosmetics Bite-Size Eyeshadow in Berry Bad, while Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Mini Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette offers nine pigmented shades in a mixture of matte and metallic finishes.