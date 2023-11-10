As the first event of the holiday season, Thanksgiving can be pretty chaotic but in the best way. After all, there’s a lot of planning that goes into hosting a homemade dinner beyond picking an outfit to wear to the living room. Stocking up on all the ingredients before they sell out, tidying the house for guests, preparing a full turkey — it’s not easy, and yet we look forward to the holiday every autumn.

If you’re not hosting dinner, figuring out what you’re going to bring can be stressful, too. Luckily, you don’t have to worry about that this year. Much like how your zodiac sign can determine your favorite pasta dish, appetizer, and drink, there’s a Thanksgiving dish that pairs best with each sign, too.

A good Thanksgiving spread always has a mix of classic dinner staples like mashed potatoes and divisive sides like canned cranberry sauce. But we all have that one dish that we look forward to the most — the one that we always reach for as soon as it’s time to eat — almost as if we have a spiritual or astrological connection to it.

Well, it may not be as wild as it sounds, because every zodiac sign has a Thanksgiving dish that matches their personalities and preferences to a T. Of course, this isn’t an exact science, so don’t fret if your fave holiday delicacy doesn’t match your sun sign.

Aries (March 21 - Aries 19) Oxana Erokhina/Moment/Getty Images Let’s face it: We’d all skip the Thanksgiving mains and go straight to dessert if it meant getting our hands on a slice of freshly baked apple pie. This kind of eager, overexcited energy has Aries all over it. As the first sign of the zodiac, rams are always racing to move on to the next best thing, including meal courses.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Carlo A/Moment/Getty Images Taureans are creatures of comfort, so don’t be surprised if your earth sign relatives refuse to pass the mac and cheese this year — it is the ultimate comfort food, after all.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) The Good Brigade/DigitalVision/Getty Images Represented by the symbol of the twins, Geminis have a reputation for having two sides. Believe it or not, this is something that Geminis and sweet potatoes have in common, as the delicious ingredient can be prepared in both sweet and savory dishes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Felix Vantu / 500px/500px/Getty Images Nothing reminds you of home more than a side of mashed potatoes, which is probably why the classic side is a fave for the homebody sign of Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) kajakiki/E+/Getty Images No two Thanksgiving spreads are alike, but if there’s one thing you can always count on, it’s that the turkey will be placed in the middle of the table every year. Leos strive to be the center of attention, the main attraction, and the star of the show all at once. If that doesn’t give off major Thanksgiving turkey energy, IDK what does. Think about it: Dinner literally can’t be served until the turkey is done. Total Leo behavior.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Sevil Azeri/E+/Getty Images With a table full of gooey gravy boats and sloppy cranberry sauces, cornbread is a nice reprieve from all the mess for an organized and tidy sign like Virgo. Plus, the practical earth sign knows you can never go wrong with a side of bread, especially when it’s a little sweet.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) mtreasure/E+/Getty Images As a sign all about equilibrium, Libras can appreciate pumpkin pie for its balance of sweet flavor and winter spices. Libras are also very popular individuals, and everyone knows pumpkin pie is always the first dessert to go.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Kate Stoupas/Moment/Getty Images Scorpios use their rough exteriors to hide their tender, sensitive side, much like how we hide the soft stuffing inside a tough turkey. (OK, it’s a bit of a stretch, but it works.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Brent Hofacker / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images As the adventurers of the zodiac, Sagittarians are most likely to gravitate to a dish that not everyone is willing to try. Despite being a Thanksgiving staple, cranberry sauce can be pretty divisive, which is probably why the fire sign loves it so much.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images Casseroles are tried and true staples that never disappoint, much like Capricorns. Some casserole recipes require a serious amount of work (and time) to prepare, but a Cap has never shied away from a tough job before.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Maren Caruso/Photodisc/Getty Images Candied yams make a sweet side that doesn’t really fit in with the rest of the dishes — a feeling that Aquarians know all too well. Not to mention, the side adds a lot of eccentric color to an otherwise dull dinner plate, which also feels very Aqua-esque.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) yumehana/E+/Getty Images The last thing a Pisces wants before slipping into their tryptophan-induced slumber is a slice of pecan pie. After all, you can’t have sweet dreams without a little sweet treat first.