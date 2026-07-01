The problem with growing up around Tuscan moms is that they set an incredibly high bar for adulthood.

They always had somewhere fabulous to be, even if it was lunch at The Cheesecake Factory or Olive Garden — places they loved, probably because the decor looked suspiciously similar to their own Tuscan-style McMansions. There was always another manicure appointment to make, another Bath and Body Works candle to buy, another glass of Pinot Grigio to pour. When they weren’t dropping their kids off at school in Juicy Couture tracksuits and flip-flop wedges, they were wearing animal print, chunky jewelry, cork wedges, oversized sunglasses, and a logo-print Coach bag.

Nowadays, you might be hard-pressed to find someone who still keeps fake grape clusters on their kitchen countertop. But on TikTok, Tuscan momcore is staging a comeback — and the glam is the best part. Turns out, the Tuscan mom aesthetic was decades ahead of today’s toasty makeup trend: brown smoky eyes, gold shimmer, peach blush, and enough bronzer to fake a month-long Mediterranean vacation are suddenly back in style.

Ahead, why Tuscan mom makeup is everywhere — and how to wear it.

What Is “Tuscan Mom Makeup”?

A Tuscan mom approaches her makeup the same way she decorates her house: the warmer, the better. Browns, oranges, and golds take the place of cool tones, giving the skin a healthy and radiant sun-kissed glow.

Getty / Michael Tran / Contributor

The overall effect is glamorous, but with an ease that doesn’t feel out of place in the grocery store. Unlike today’s “almond mom” stereotype, Tuscan moms embraced abundance — in life and in beauty. The eyeshadow is softly smudged, the bronzer is generously applied, and the lips are glossy instead of lined and lacquered.

You probably knew a mom or two in the 2000s who matched the description — or at the very least, you saw them on television. There was Eva Longoria in Desperate Housewives, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Teresa Giudice — or practically any cast member from the early seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, for that matter.

Getty / Djamilla Rosa Cochran / Contributor

It’s not just Y2K nostalgia that’s putting those references all over TikTok, though. After years of quiet luxury and clean-girl minimalism, the Tuscan mom aesthetic offers something completely different: suburban excess over restraint, a version of adulthood that feels comforting instead of overly curated. The makeup follows suit, trading barely-there beauty for something with more personality and warmth.

How To Recreate The Look

First things first: put down the cool-toned contour. The goal is to look like you spent the afternoon drinking wine on an Italian patio — even if you actually spent it running errands — which means layering bronzer across your forehead and cheeks. (Once you think you've applied enough bronzer, do one more sweep.) A soft-matte foundation keeps the complexion from looking too flat without veering into glass-skin territory, while peach blush enhances the sun-kissed effect.

The eyes are where the whole look really comes together. Tightline the upper and lower lash lines with a black pencil, then smudge everything out with a deep brown shadow. Apply lighter caramel in the crease as your transition shade before topping the lids with gold shimmer. The result is a smoky eye that's sophisticated enough for dinner, but relaxed enough to wear all day.

To finish the look, go for a frosted pink lip gloss — and skip the precise lip liner. If you want a little extra definition, add bronzer around the Cupid’s bow instead. Pair it with thin, arched brows, a bouncy blowout, chunky French tips, and a vanilla perfume for the most historical accuracy — or don’t. Even without the cork wedges and Coach bag, the makeup delivers the same effect: bronzy, glamorous, and just delightfully over-the-top.