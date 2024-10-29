Tyla’s Tiger Print French Manicure Is A Work Of Art

Ever since Tyla burst onto the scene with her viral single “Water,” the South African singer has been pushing boundaries with her style.

Case in point: Tyla was one of the 2024 Met Gala’s best-dressed guests with her “sand of time” themed gown, matching sand body makeup, and avant-garde nails that featured crystal water droplets hung from chains on each tip.

Soon after, she walked the BET Awards red carpet with a skin-baring, tiger print-lined gown and a claw-shaped 3D manicure.

The singer’s latest mani moment happens to be another fierce ode to tigers — which is a nod to her “tygers” fan base — and I’m obsessed.

Tyla’s Tiger Print French Tip Nails

On Oct. 28, the “Truth or Dare” artist attended the 2024 CFDA Awards in New York City. While all eyes were likely on her cheeky black lace mini dress, neon green granny panties, and voluminous curled updo, her nail art was equally worthy of attention.

For starters, Tyla opted for a classic sheer pink base on softly stiletto-shaped tips.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

To enhance the plain base, Tyla added her signature tiger-inspired detail to the look by painting each French-style tip in the feline’s black and orange stripes. Then, for some extra sparkle, each nail was accented with orange-colored rhinestone studs.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She paired her revealing ‘fit and bold nail art with an equally daring makeup look by way of turquoise eyeshadow. The overall look is extra — in the best way.

Cool Girl Frenchies Are *In*

With her latest red carpet moment, Tyla has co-signed “more is more” French tip nails as a trend — and countless it girls agree.

Most recently, Megan Fox elevated her classic white Frenchies with some bedazzled studs. Kourtney Kardashian Barker has also gone for a similar vibe, adding 3D crystal-clear ribbons on top of her sparkling silver French set. You can also take inspo from mani queen Hailey Bieber, who once sported a glazed cherry print set.

It’s safe to say this is a manicure trend that’s here to stay.