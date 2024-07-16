Megan Fox is known for quite a few things: her iconic performance in the cult horror flick, Jennifer’s Body, hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, her ever-changing hair color (lately that includes vibrant red velvet, marshmallow pink, copper, and washed denim). But nail obsessives will likely point out she has a pretty memorable manicure game as well thanks to her ever-present set of ultra-long tips — which, most recently, featured a super classic motif with an undeniably “cool girl” update.

Megan’s Studded French Tip Nails

On July 15, Brittney Boyce — a celebrity nail artist who has worked with Fox for quite some time now — posted a snap to the ’gram of the actor’s fresh mani. Taking the traditional French tip manicure to new heights, the duo went for lengthy, coffin-shaped nails with a chunky white tip and sparkling rhinestone studs all over each nail.

In the past, the Fox has usually stuck to long and pointy almond-shaped tips — her cotton candy aura and her silver cross-adorned marshmallow pink manicures serve as prime examples of this. Yet just as she’s swapped her vibrant hair for a more natural near-black shade (for now), the star seems to enjoy experimenting with different nail shapes, too.

Adding to the total baddie vibe, of course, is her collection of dainty finger tattoos.

Her Collection Of Finger Tattoos

Around this time last year, Sydney Smith — a fine-line tattoo artist based out of Scottsdale, Arizona — first shared a sneak peek of Fox’s freshly inked hand tattoos. Although they are quite delicate and decorative at first glance, each individual tattoo carried with it a whole lot of meaning.

Known to be very spiritual, it’s safe to say that each pinky finger’s “11” symbol is not only representative of love and alignment, but also the concept of “twin flames” (which is a phrase she’s used to describe her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly in the past). What’s more, there are countless stars, a moon, an all seeing eye, and more adorning her fingers.

And TBH? The edgy look is truly the ultimate pairing with an incredible manicure.