Although summer is on its way out and you’re about to shove your sandals to the back of your closet, you can’t deny how good it feels to get a fresh pedicure as the seasons change.

This fall, top celebrity nail artists Tom Bachik and Jin Soon Choi say that a select few timeless polish shades will dominate the trends. For those who prefer a vibrant pop of color on their toes year-round, however, there are also some unexpected shades the cool girls will be reaching for.

Aside from more traditional autumn hues like pure black and universally flattering red, magenta is going to have a major moment. Not quite neon purple or hot pink, this tone is just as cozy as it is bright — and it’s trending for a matching manicure, too.

What’s more, shades of lustrous emerald green are set to dominate, with the elegant hue bringing a sense of total luxuriousness to your feet.

Ready for a fresh set of tones as the leaves begin to fall? Here, find eight of the hottest pedicure polish colors for fall 2024, as predicted by experts.

1 “Black Cherry” Burgundy @bombshellnailslondon When it comes to the fall season’s top-trending polish shade — for both manis *and* pedis — “black cherry” reigns. Bachik, an imPRESS ambassador and celeb-loved manicurist who works with A-listers like Selena Gomez and Margot Robbie, has a recommendation for the deep burgundy shade. “Rouge Noir from Chanel is a great option,” he tells Bustle.

2 Luxe Emerald Green @colordept Equal parts unique and bold for your toes, Bachik is loving one shade of green in particular for the upcoming crisp months. “I’m loving a deep, dark green,” he says, noting that gorgeous emerald gemstones are his inspiration. Think of it as brat summer-meets-autumn.

3 Pure Black Toes @jtnails.studio When in doubt: glossy black pedicures are a classic cold weather choice. Both Choi — a celebrity nail artist and founder of JINsoon — and Bachik co-sign this. “Black is bold, mysterious, and undeniably chic. It's a perfect choice for those who want to make a statement,” says Choi. “Despite being the opposite of sheer, black can also provide a very clean and polished look.” The JINsoon Nail Polish in Absolute Black ($18) and the Mooncat Nail Lacquer in Emo For Life ($13) are two solid options.

4 Sheer “Milk Bath” White @nailsxbymilena Yet another classic, sheer white polish is endlessly fresh and clean — and it’s a color that Kourtney Kardashian Barker is a fan of. “I love a very light white shade on toes,” says Bachik. “The contrast looks so great.”

5 Truly Timeless Red @deynn_nails While red polished toes are stunning year-round, there’s something extra sultry and spicy about the hue in fall months. “A bold and timeless choice, red is always a statement-making color,” says Choi. “It complements various skin tones and looks effortlessly chic.”

6 “Old Money” French Tips @bombshellnailslondon Still very much in your “old money” era? Take cues from stars like Kylie Jenner and ask for a French pedi next time you’re in the nail salon. And while fresh white tips are always in, Bachik has a playful tip as the weather cools. “I love French tips — and you can change the tip color to match what season it is,” he says. Pumpkin spiced toes, anyone?

7 Major Magenta Moment @mia.lara.and.more Move over, Barbiecore pink — magenta is the newest it-color to take over the nail world. Despite its near-neon status, it happens to be the perfect fall shade that beautifully complements fading summertime tans. If you need a perfect pedi in minutes, Bachik points to the imPRESS Color Press-On Pedicure in Party Rock ($7.99) for the ultimate pop of pink.