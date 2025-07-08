Forget strawberry and tomato motifs. It’s officially a “guava girl” summer. That’s because the best in beauty is currently centered around soft greens, pale pinks, and all things tangy, just like the tropical fruit.

Guavas — native to Mexico, South America, and the Caribbean — have a light green rind and a vibrant coral-pink interior. The flavor is a mix between strawberry and pear, with a hint of mango — hence the irresistible appeal.

If you’ve already picked up a lip balm in this juicy flavor or spritzed on a fruity body mist, the next step is obvious: get a guava-inspired manicure. This season, you truly can’t overdo it in the pink department.

On TikTok, the search for “guava girl nail art” pulls up a sea of rose-colored fingertips, dreamy aura designs, iridescent greens, subtle ombrés, and even fruit decals.

Just like the colorful dopamine nail art trend, this one is all about embracing summer and having fun, whether you’re beachside, on vacay, or soaking up the sun at a picnic. Here, find 13 guava girl nail art ideas that’ll instantly boost your mood.

1 “Guava Girl” Summer Instagram/@vanityprojectsmia For the quintessential guava girl look, go for a peachy pink base, lime green French tips, and 3D details that evoke drops of juice. It’s a set that’s beautifully delectable.

2 Tropic Like It’s Hot Instagram/@tiara_nails_hi This manicure features a realistic design that looks just like a fresh slice of guava, complete with a green rind, tiny seeds, and fresh pink fruit. Incorporate tropical flowers and an anklet-like silver stud accent for the ultimate summer aesthetic.

3 So Juicy Instagram/@anailsstudio2022 Transform your go-to cat eye nails into the guava girl trend by blending pink and green hues, plus a splash of 3D acrylic that looks just like freshly squeezed juice.

4 Slice Of Life Instagram/@happylunails If your summer mani MO is hot pink nail polish, this set’s for you. Paint your nails a bright guava color, then add a thin green rim around the edges for a design that looks good enough to eat.

5 I’m Jelly Instagram/@nailladykarly Guava-flavored lip gloss has flooded the beauty shelves. Translate this trend into a manicure via a coral pink nail polish with a glossy, jelly-like finish.

6 Go Green Instagram/@judi.jollistudio Iridescent green feels fresh, especially if you’re wearing an all-pink guava-inspired ‘fit. It’s the cutest color combo of 2025.

7 Sweet Sorbet Instagram/@krasnyspace The soft coral and green swirls in this design are reminiscent of a refreshing sorbet. Use a marbling effect to blend the shades together, then add white to make the hues pop. A few drops of acrylic give it that freshly-picked vibe.

8 Fruit Bowl Instagram/@sansungnails Another way to embrace all things guava is by piling on some dainty fruit decals. This manicure includes grapes, cherries, strawberries, coconuts, and blueberries, but a few guava slices could easily fit into the mix.

9 Guava-ura Instagram/@ bornprettyofficial Go for a set of aura nails that seamlessly blends peachy pink into glossy green for a dazzling summer mani.

10 Ready To Eat Instagram/@pulsenail_suwanee Guava pink looks pretty next to pale yellow and orange — two colors you might see on the fruit before it’s fully ripe. Ask for these hues at your next manicure, along with fruity and floral details.

11 Summer Sunset Instagram/catherine71.nails This delicate ombré nail design fades from soft pink to blush and coral. The guava-colored gradient screams “summer sunset.”

12 So Ripe Instagram/@lightslacquer For another take on aura guava nails, go for a pastel green or yellow polish, then use a sponge to blend a splash of guava pink into the center.