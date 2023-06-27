Sharing her sweet secret with the world in the most nostalgic way, Kourtney Kardashian Barker revealed her growing baby bump at Blink-182’s concert (which is her husband Travis Barker’s band, ICYWW) with a sign that read “Travis I’m Pregnant.” While the unexpected moment had the crowd (and world, really) wild with excitement, true fans of the OG band immediately recognized the moment as something very similar happened in the music video of the 1999 hit “All The Small Things.”

Ever since that moment, the eldest Kardashian sister has been letting her followers in on what her fourth pregnancy has been like. And in a few words? It seems incredibly relaxing, low-key, and sun-kissed.

As for her preferred pregnancy manicure? Kardashian Barker took to her Instagram stories to share her “milk bath” nails, which are created with sheer white nail polish hues — sans any micro cherry designs, of course, which she has been a fan of in recent past. What’s more, she has officially ditched her most-loved almond shaped tips for ultra-short, square-shaped nails, and TBH: I’m so here for the much more understated era, especially for the carefree summer months.

Painted by her favorite nail technician — who also frequently works with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and many more — Kim Truong used the aptly named Milky White Green Natural Nail Polish shade from Manucurist.

Alongside the Poosh and Lemme founder, Kylie Jenner has also been a fan of shorter, minimal manis as of late, which is a serious change from her typically long, colorful, unique tips. What’s more, Kim Kardashian has been exploring XXL lengths and more vivid hues than normal, ditching her short neutral nails the A-lister is so used to.