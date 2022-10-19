Aldi’s Attempt To Settle Feud With M&S Is Utterly Hilarious

Two supermarket giants have become involved in the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez narrative. As you’ll likely know, the women recently posed together for pictures at the Academy Music Gala in Los Angeles, putting an end to years-long rumours of a feud between the pair. With Gomez being a high-profile ex-girlfriend of Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber, the pictures sparked lots of online reaction. But how does this relate to supermarkets, you may ask?

Well, Aldi cleverly retweeted a photo of Bieber and Gomez with the caption: “Us next, Marks & Spencer.” Unsurprisingly, Twitter users loved the interaction. At the time of going to press, Aldi’s Bieber and Gomez post has amassed over 93,000 likes and 6,000 retweets. This isn’t the first time the supermarket chains have crossed paths.

In early 2021, M&S lodged an intellectual property claim against Aldi for their Cuthbert the Caterpillar cakes. The British supermarket stated that Aldi was replicating their trademark Colin the Caterpillar cakes. In the fall-out, a Twitter rivalry ensued between M&S’ Colin and Aldi’s Cuthbert. And for the most part, Twitter was firmly #TeamAldi.

Meanwhile, in December, M&S legally pursued Aldi again for reportedly copying their light-up Christmas gin globes. Thankfully, this didn’t prevent their social media banter from prevailing. On Sept. 22, Aldi posted on Facebook, “We are using this International Day of Peace to extend our antennae out to Marks & Spencer.”