Alex Rodriguez’s Recent Instagram Activity Proves He & J. Lo Are On Good Terms

While the rest of the world remains shook by J. Lo’s steamy St. Tropez PDA with Ben Affleck, her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez is seemingly unfazed. On Saturday, July 24, the retired baseball player took to Instagram to show subtle support for his ex on her 52nd birthday by liking an Instagram post shared by her sister, Lynda Lopez. And although double-tapping someone’s photo is a tiny, often insignificant gesture, it most likely means that there’s no bad blood between J. Lo and A-Rod amid the singer’s rekindled romance with the Justice League star.

“My original BFF, I love you more than words can say,” Lynda wrote alongside a selfie of her and her sister. “Not only are you the most fun, and my ride or die, You light the world and show me what’s possible and are my inspiration always. Sometimes I can’t believe I was so lucky that God put the beautiful soul that is you into my life. Wishing you your best birthday yet!” A-Rod, for his part, did not comment on the post or personally send J. Lo a public birthday message. It’s worth noting, however, that an Instagram like is worth a thousand words.

J. Lo and A-Rod officially called it quits in April, saying in a statement that they are “better as friends.” Weeks later, Page Six reported that Affleck was photographed exiting Lopez’s white Escalade. At the time, several outlets reported that the former Yankees shortstop was “shocked” and “upset” that the “On The Floor” singer moved on so quickly. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect,” a source told E! News in May. “He has been reaching out to J. Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

Per that same source, Lopez never considered getting back with Rodriguez and “always wondered what could have been” with Affleck following their 2004 split. “The timing was never right and they were in different places until now,” the source said. Lopez and Affleck became Hollywood’s “it” couple in July 2002, when they were affectionately dubbed Bennifer. They got engaged that November, but canceled their September 2003 wedding just days before the event. The following year, they called off their engagement for good.

Seventeen years later, Lopez and Affleck have been spotted on many outings and vacations together. In May, E! News reported that they spent time “just the two of them” at the Yellowstone Club in Montana. Weeks later, Entertainment Tonight reported that they were caught kissing in the singer’s Miami gym. After several months of unconfirmed reports, J. Lo made their relationship Instagram official on July 24. “5 2 ... what it do ... ” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos from her St. Tropez birthday vacation. The last slide featured the pair kissing.

The romantic photo of J. Lo and Affleck came shortly after the singer expertly dodged a question about Affleck during a July 20 interview on Today. Halfway through the interview, host Hoda Kotb noted how much “happier” J. Lo seems in photos. “I am happy,” she responded. “Are you happier?” Kotb nudged. Lopez avoided the question like a pro, choosing to talk about her music instead. And although Kotb wasn’t surprised that J. Lo changed the subject, she did call her out on it. “Wait, it’s me you’re talking to, you know that,” the host said.

“You can call me,” Lopez responded. “You have my number!”