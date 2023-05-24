Based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel of the same name, American Born Chinese is a new coming-of-age series on Disney+. It follows Jin Wang, a teenage boy who wants to fit in at school — only to be whisked away on a mythological martial arts adventure that helps him understand his identity.

Disney+ hasn’t announced whether there will be an American Born Chinese Season 2 yet, but there’s reason to be hopeful. The series has received positive reviews, and Yang discussed a potential next installment in an interview with CBR — even sharing his hopes for Shang-Chi star Simu Liu to join the cast.

“We talked to Simu,” Yang told the outlet. “I think it might have been a scheduling conversation at one point, but Simu was definitely going to be on the show, at one point. He’s good friends with director Destin Daniel Cretton. He knows a lot of us. Knock on wood, we can get him for another season if we get one.”

Until then, here’s everything to know about a potential American Born Chinese Season 2.

American Born Chinese Season 2 Cast

Season 1 starred Ben Wang, Michelle Yeoh, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Jimmy Liu, Ke Huy Quan, Sydney Taylor, and Daniel Wu — with guest stars James Hong and Stephanie Hsu rounding out the Everything Everywhere All at Once reunion with Yeoh and Quan. But as creator Kelvin Yu told Slash Film, that was a happy accident. “It looks like we pivoted off of that movie, but really they were all cast before ... and the same reason they got that movie is the same reason we wanted them,” he explained. “Not just because they’re famous or because they win awards, but because they’re very good.”

American Born Chinese Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

As Yu revealed on Instagram, American Born Chinese was in development for nearly five years before its Disney+ debut. But now that it has a home (and a cast and creative team in place), a potential second season could feasibly premiere as early as 2024. For example, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is another high school series on the streamer that airs one season per year. Of course, American Born Chinese’s action and mythology elements could warrant a lengthier production time à la Loki, which has had two years between seasons.

It’s an uncertain time for many Disney+ shows, though, as the streamer (along with Hulu) recently announced plans to remove many original titles from the platform. How this may affect Disney+’s strategy for renewing its shows remains unclear.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on American Born Chinese Season 2 becomes available.