Ten years after viewers first met the Rose family, is it time for a Schitt’s Creek reunion?

The CBC comedy — which became a streaming phenomenon in the United States — told the riches-to-rags story of a wealthy family who lost their fortune and had to start anew in the remote community of Schitt’s Creek. While it took some time to adjust, Moira, Johnny, Alexis, and David Rose ultimately found solace in their new home.

Viewers did, too. And in the five years since its heartwarming series finale (and record-setting Emmys sweep), fans have never stopped hoping for a Schitt’s Creek revival.

Annie Murphy, who played the iconic Alexis Rose, tells Bustle that she’s right there with us. But she knows that Dan Levy — who starred and co-created the series with his dad, Eugene Levy — has some considerations he’d take into account before jumping into a reunion.

A Rose Family Reunion?

“I think it’s really important to Dan that if and when there is a reunion — and I really am not just trying to be, like, a secret-keeper, I know nothing over here — but I think it really is important to him that it’s not just putting something out because we feel the need to,” Murphy says. “I think that he really wants it to be very special, and have it make sense. And so if and when that day comes, I will be thrilled to get back with those with those loves. Because I do miss them all so much.”

Levy has publicly discussed his thoughts on a possible revival in the past, and expressed similar sentiments. As he told E! in 2023: “I love the fact that people want more. But it has to beat what we’ve done, and that’s a tough thing to do. So until the idea comes to me, who knows?”

Beyond The Creek

In the meantime, Murphy will keep making a name for herself outside of Schitt’s Creek. The Emmy winner next stars in the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers (out May 21), which follows a group of travelers as they assemble in the Austrian Alps for a wellness retreat hosted by Nicole Kidman’s mysterious Masha.

Previously, Murphy has earned critical acclaim for her roles in the Black Mirror episode, “Joan is Awful,” and the genre-bending Kevin Can F**k Himself. After the success of Schitt’s Creek — in which she played a fan-favorite character, complete with her own earworm of a theme song — Murphy was eager to prove herself in new genres.

Fortunately for fans, even as she continues to explore new possibilities, it sounds like she’ll always be down to step back into Alexis’ heels should the occasion call for it.