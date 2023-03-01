Bartise May Have Spoiled His & Izzy's Relationship Status After Perfect Match

To kick off the Perfect Match finale, Bartise Bowden pulled a last-minute switch, dumping Abbey Humphreys in favor of Izzy Fairthorne. Despite already breaking up with Abbey, he explained that Izzy coming back into the house to shoot her shot again with “boss ass energy” won him over. “We picked up from where we left off,” Bartise told Netflix’s cameras. “She opened herself up. She’s a super attractive girl, I can tell she’s attracted to me. And I’m curious to see what we can turn this current relationship into.”

That also meant that their final date was also their first real date, so Bartise and Izzy had a lot of ground to cover, including future plans, timelines for kids, and their dating history. Though Izzy noted that they’d had “a bit of a rocky road” since he already left her for Ines Tazi, the 22-year-old Too Hot to Handle alum was willing to give their budding relationship a fair chance. Their biggest challenge? Bartise, 26, lives in Dallas, Texas, and Izzy lives in Manchester, and neither of them has ever been in a long-distance relationship on an international scale.

“I would be willing to come to the UK and see what we can turn this really into and see what it can become,” Bartise promised her, later telling his Netflix castmates and host Nick Lachey that he “might make a trip across the pond soon.” Still, Bartise and Izzy were on the same page that it was far too premature to declare themselves a “perfect match,” and they were the only pair of the final five couples to admit as much.

Courtesy of Netflix

Before the final cast vote, Ines said that she thought Bartise and Izzy made a good couple. Abbey, on the other hand, had a different take. “Bartise, 30 minutes before he decided to match with Izzy, was telling me he wanted to end the night with me,” she revealed to the group. “It’s been 24 hours. You’re gonna tell me your narrative changed? I don’t see how you switch up so quickly because I’m not that kind of person.”

Abbey’s prediction that Bartise and Izzy wouldn’t still be together after Perfect Match seems to be correct — and the production timeline might have provided the biggest clues. The Love Is Blind reunion and After the Altar filmed in early fall 2022, about six months after Bartise already shot Perfect Match in March. During both specials, Bartise claimed to be single, while still exploring lingering feelings with Love Is Blind ex-fiancée Nancy Rodriguez, who eventually told him once and for all that she didn’t even want to be friends with him anymore.

Bartise’s Instagram posts also seem to support the theory that he’s single. Aside from a lack of evidence he ever made that trip “across the pond,” some other recent examples include him joking in December that he has “tons of free time” to workout because “no b*tches” were pursuing him. The same month, he also made light of all of his red flags and that he and Perfect Match castmate Zay Wilson can’t not be toxic in relationships. Around the same time, Izzy also posted a social media caption, encouraging her followers, “Don’t waste your time on anyone but you.”

Still, Bartise and Izzy appeared to be on good terms well over six months after ending their Perfect Match journey together. They spent time in Los Angeles promoting the new series in early 2023 and also follow each other on Instagram. In November, Bartise commented on one of her photos with flame emojis, writing, “atta girl izzzzz,” to which she replied, “hello you” with a red heart emoji.

Though they don’t seem to be together, only time will tell if Bartise or Izzy is dating someone else.