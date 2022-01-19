Holly From Too Hot To Handle Doesn’t Regret Breaking All Those Rules With Nathan

Spoilers ahead for the Too Hot To Handle Season 3 finale. Too Hot to Handle Season 3 includes plenty of daters unconcerned with breaking the rules, but none more so than models Holly Scarfone, 23, and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, 24.

Upon arriving in the show’s private Turks and Caicos villa, the two were immediately smitten with each other, sharing their first kiss before even finding out that they were on Too Hot to Handle. (Contestants typically sign up for the series believing they’re on an entirely different dating show). Despite Lana’s watchful eye, Holly and Nathan continued to pursue a physical relationship, costing the group more and more money in each episode. Their rule breaks — which ranged from smaller transgressions like smooches to doing the deed in the fantasy room twice — ultimately lost them $90,000, more money than any other couple spent. But Holly tells Bustle she doesn’t regret it.

“I met someone that I really, really wanted to get to know and I felt like it would’ve been a disservice to myself and Nathan if we didn’t explore [our connection]. So [we] just went for it,” Holly says.

Through it all, the pair’s connection was repeatedly tested. As more contestants trickled in, Nathan was invited to go on two dates — one with newcomer Olga, the other with Brianna— making Holly feel insecure about where she stood with him. Then, after a series of thoughtless rule breaks, Nathan was sent home by Lana because he didn’t seem to be taking her lessons seriously.

In a new twist, he was given the chance to return, and he and Holly finally redeemed themselves and recovered the prize money they lost by proving they could spend one night in the fantasy room without any sexual activity. Before the season ended, they even professed their love for each other, though it was Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson who won the show.

Netflix

Holly obviously can’t reveal any spoilers about where she and Nathan stand now, but says she “definitely fell in love” in the villa.” The two’s social media also hints they’ve been able to make their relationship last. Though they haven’t posted any photos of each other together, they have been liking each other’s pictures and leaving flirty comments since leaving Turks and Caicos last year. On Holly’s Jan. 8 selfie, for example, Nathan commented three fire emojis, while Holly left a single fire emoji on Nathan’s post from last September.

On top of that, both Holly — who’s based in Colorado — and Nathan — who’s from South Africa — have been spending a lot of time in England. Their posts from the city don’t entirely align, but Nathan tagged several photos of himself in London between June and September 2021, while Holly shared a picture geotagged there in April. They both posted photos in London within the last few days, so perhaps they’re celebrating the premiere of the show there together.